First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …
KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
Large group of city, county, state and federal partners celebrate new Watauga boat ramp
ELIZABETHTON — Friday was a day to celebrate how a partnership among local, state and national agencies and private groups helped make possible a new boat ramp on the Watauga River at the site of some quality trout fishing on the northern edge of Elizabethton. The new ramp is...
Kingsport Justice Center expansion plans moving forward
KINGSPORT — A long anticipated expansion of the Kingsport Justice Center is expected to be under construction in 2023 and be completed in 2024 or early 2025. The biggest changes the public will see are two new courtrooms on the second floor, a new security checkpoint, and the ability to pick up police reports without having to pass through that checkpoint.
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 11-17)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. LIBRARY NEWS.
The B-25 Mitchell Experience: Riding in a WWII Aircraft for the very first time
MORRISTOWN — After the plane landed on the runway, I walked closer and started to think about the history behind this piece of machinery and became more excited to step on board and experience riding in a World War II aircraft. I have never been super interested in planes,...
VIDEO: Owners leave shortly before explosion levels home in Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol, Virginia home was leveled following an explosion and fire Saturday morning. It happened at a house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, around 9:45 a.m. The house was completely destroyed. The explosion rocked the neighborhood with heavy smoke pouring from the...
Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire
JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed on Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, a Six-Rivers media paper, reported that the fire was sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and burned part of a deck overhead.
Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers
JOHNSON CITY — Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Jonesborough United Methodist Church celebrating 200th anniversary
JONESBOROUGH — In 1822, prayer meetings being held in a Jonesborough woman’s home led to the formation of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church. Next Sunday, the church will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a special worship service.
Paramount Center for the Arts merges history with technology as it updates its iconic sign
BRISTOL, Tennessee — When visualizing what makes the historic downtown area of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia memorable, one of the images that first comes to mind is the vintage Art Deco marquis that announces the presence of Paramount Center for the Arts. The sign has been a constant in the city since the early 1930s. The current marquis is a replica, restored in the 1950s when the original was deemed to be deteriorated beyond repair.
Mural beauty at Fire Station 4
JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee gathered at Fire Station 4 on Main Street this week for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project earlier this year...
Nikki Niswonger to be honored by Girl Scouts at Trefoil Society Luncheon
JOHNSON CITY — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Nikki Niswonger at this fall’s Trefoil Society Luncheon in Johnson City. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club, 1901 E. Unaka Ave. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at supportgirlscouts.org. Table and ticket reservations are available via email at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or by phone at 800-474-1912, ext. 2007.
Bristol, Virginia, to start sending trash to Blountville landfill
BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
Stair climb at BMS honors fallen heroes of 9/11
BRISTOL — Twenty-one years ago, on Sept. 11, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders died in the line of duty rescuing people after the terrorist attacks that day in New York, at the Pentagon and in the sky over Pennsylvania. On Saturday, more than 600 first responders and...
County funding for Petworks up for likely vote next week
BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the nonprofit’s request for $160,000 in funding from the county. The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month
CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE — Emergency services funding, solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda on Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
