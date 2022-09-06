ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
Woman, 28, who spent $12,700 on a truck filled with unclaimed packages reveals she found more than $50,000 worth of items in it - from an $850 Dyson vacuum to a $4,200 Dior purse

A vlogger spent $12,643 on a truck filled with lost packages after she won a bidding contest for the items in hopes of making her money back and found some treasure, including a Dior purse, Dyson vacuum and diamond jewelry. Hope Aleen, 28, from Utah, regularly posts videos of herself...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
The Dirt-Cheap Item At Piggly Wiggly That Keeps People Coming Back

From rising gas and home prices to sticker shock at the grocery store, it's widely accepted that everything has increased in price (via Time). According to Fortune, grocery items, in particular, have been rising and continue to grow in price. Except for things like AriZona iced tea cans that can't change in cost and the Costco hot dog, the number on the sticker is expected to increase, per Markets Insider.
