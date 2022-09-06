Read full article on original website
KIMT
Rochester Fire Department hosts first women's expo, introducing more women to the profession
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday the Rochester Fire Department provided an opportunity for girls and women to explore and learn more about the firefighting profession today. Things started off with the physical agility test firefighters have to take once they are hired. From forcibly opening a door -to spraying water out...
KIMT
Rochester declares September 9th through 18th Welcoming Week for new and old residents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the city of Rochester's second annual celebration of Welcoming Week, an initiative through ‘Welcoming America’ where cities across the states bring neighbors together - elevating the voices of different cultures and those who are new to the community. The Olmsted County Board...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
KIMT
Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announce first recipients of Main Street grants
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announced the first recipients of grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Last year, DMC was awarded 3 million dollars to provide no-cost grants to current and future downtown businesses recovering...
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
KIMT
Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8. There are a variety of ways to register and to vote. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or mail. Submit a Voter Registration Application...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Kevin Tyrone Williams, 47, changed his residence to the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE in Rochester on September...
KIMT
New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
KIMT
The last Night Market and The Moon Festival
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday is the last Night Market of the summer - and it's going to be the biggest one yet!. Civic Center Drive will be shut down for both the Last Night Market and also the Market's celebration of Moon Festival. "Moon festival is one of the biggest...
KIMT
Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence. On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside. According to...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of a death threat in Austin. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. A charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will likely be dismissed when Nah is sentenced, which is scheduled for December 16.
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
Police identify two killed in Tuesday plane crash
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims who died in a small plane crash in Bay City, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Rochester man arrested after gun call threatened to rape family members of law enforcement
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began with a call about a man pointing a gun at another driver ended with several statements about raping the wives and kids of law enforcement. Lucas Weiner, 37, of Rochester, was arrested early Sunday morning following a complaint about someone pointing a gun at W. River Rd. and 62nd St. NW.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
KIMT
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
