Section of Superior St. to close through Sept. 9 in Mansfield

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel MavenMansfield, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
richlandsource.com
Open Source: What's the status of the West Park shopping center?
MANSFIELD – The West Park Shopping Center has been a public eyesore on the once prominent "Miracle Mile" for years. Richland Source first reported on the decline of the shopping center in 2019. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
richlandsource.com
Section of Trimble Road to become single-lane for storm line repairs
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to storm line repairs it will be necessary to reduce traffic to a single lane in the following area while repairs are being completed. North Trimble Road southbound lane from Park Avenue West to West Fourth Street.
richlandsource.com
Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
richlandsource.com
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza
SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
richlandsource.com
Halt: McComb pushes the mute button on Fostoria's offense
No worries, McComb's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Fostoria in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 10. The last time McComb and Fostoria played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
richlandsource.com
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
richlandsource.com
Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten
SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge
No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster
New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Beloit West Branch breezes past West Lafayette Ridgewood
Beloit West Branch swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush West Lafayette Ridgewood 38-14 on September 9 in Ohio football. Beloit West Branch jumped in front of West Lafayette Ridgewood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
richlandsource.com
Property searches and 'Who's in jail?' most popular Richland County website pages
MANSFIELD -- Property records and a check on who's in jail are the two most popular pages on the Richland County government website. That's according to Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, who met Thursday morning with county commissioners.
richlandsource.com
Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test
Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Columbus Marion-Franklin doesn't allow Columbus Eastmoor a point
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Columbus Marion-Franklin proved that in blanking Columbus Eastmoor 22-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. The Red Devils' offense struck in front for a 16-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
