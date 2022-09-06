ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney’s lawyer doesn’t want ‘explicit’ content released in murder trial

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbsQq_0hkRAayJ00

A Florida judge on Tuesday rejected a bid from OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney’s lawyer to restrict the release of “sexually explicit” material to the public as she faces a murder trial for the death of her boyfriend .

Clenney, who boasts 2 million Instagram followers and a once-thriving OnlyFans page, is charged with plunging a knife into the chest of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli inside their luxury Miami apartment in April.

With Clenney looking on glumly in orange scrubs and a surgical mask, her attorney, Frank Prieto, warned that prosecutors could potentially release “salacious” material found on her seized cell phone that would poison a potential jury pool and compromise the court proceeding.

“There’s a hunger for this case in the media and what we’re trying to do is make sure this case is tried in a court of law,” he argued Tuesday morning.

Prieto said Clenney recorded explicit videos — which he termed “pornography” — for her thriving OnlyFans site on her device.

“This is going to turn into a circus of media outlets publishing salacious material that has absolutely nothing to do with guilt or innocence in this case,” Prieto argued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zacvF_0hkRAayJ00
A judge rejected a bid from OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney’s lawyer to prevent the alleged murderer’s explicit content to be released during her trial.
Miami Dade Corrections and Rehab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipTJ1_0hkRAayJ00
Clenney is accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in their Miami apartment.
Instagram

He noted that the state attorney already released a video of Clenney and Obumseli fighting inside an elevator at their building to bolster their second-degree murder case against her.

Prieto said the “drip” of similar releases down the road would “erode” Clenney’s shot at a “fair and impartial” trial.

He asked for a protective order that would limit materials that are produced in discovery that are made available to the media and public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byPX7_0hkRAayJ00
Clenney’s lawyer argued the release of the explicit photos and videos would create a media “circus.”
Instagram/Courtney Clenney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQKog_0hkRAayJ00
A video of Clenney and Obumseli fighting in an elevator before the stabbing was already released by the state attorney.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCjRo_0hkRAayJ00
Clenney claimed that Obumseli was abusive and she stabbed him in self-defense.
Tim Wright / MEGA

Judge Diana Vizcaino ultimately denied the motion in the interest of transparency.

Prosecutors assert that Clenney was the aggressor in the fatal confrontation with Obumseli and that she brutally stabbed the unarmed cryptocurrency trader.

She told investigators that she threw a kitchen knife at him from several feet away after the threw her to the floor — a claim prosecutors say doesn’t match forensic evidence.

Prieto has forcefully argued that Obumseli was routinely abusive towards Clenney during their volatile relationship and that she killed him in self-defense.

Her trial is slated to begin on Dec. 19.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onlyfans#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pornography#Poison#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy