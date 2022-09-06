ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees-Twins game postponed, will be part of Wednesday doubleheader

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 5 days ago

Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit will have to wait another day.

Tuesday night’s Yankees-Twins game in The Bronx was postponed due to rain and will be made up on Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.

The first game will begin at 3:05 p.m., with the nightcap to follow at 6:35 p.m.

The Yankees beat Minnesota on Monday in the first game of the four-game set, with Judge hitting his 54th homer of the season to lead the Bombers to a 5-2 win at the Stadium.

Domingo German (2-3, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the first game of the doubleheader for the Yankees, with Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) scheduled to start the second game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRmey_0hkRAUcp00
Tuesday’s Yankees game against the Twins was postponed because of rain.
Jason Szenes/New York Post

The Yankees, who have won their last two, currently hold a five-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.

New York City, NY
