Bronx, NY

Anthony Rizzo going on injured list in Yankees twist

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has yet to play in September, battling back injuries and sitting out Monday’s game against the Twins on doctor’s orders to rest after experiencing headaches over the weekend from the epidural he recently received.

Infielder Ronald Guzman will be added to the 40-man roster on Wednesday, though Boone did not specify the upcoming move needed to accomplish it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1lmU_0hkRATk600
The Yankees had hoped to avoid placing Anthony Rizzo on the injured list.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The hope was Rizzo could avoid a trip to the IL and return to the lineup this week. The Yankees’ next-best option at first base, DJ LeMahieu, is experiencing a lingering toe issue.

