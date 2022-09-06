Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Fox News
King Charles III sets Twitter abuzz by mentioning Meghan Markle during first address after death of Queen
King Charles III sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when he mentioned Meghan Markle during his address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The new king spoke about his mother’s legacy before touting members of the royal family, including his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Queen's former bodyguard recounts her reaction when a tourist didn't recognize her: 'Lovely sense of humor'
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, is remembered by the British public as an unwavering, steadfast monarch who lead the kingdom through turbulent times over the past 70 years. But a story recounted by a former bodyguard revealed a humorous side of the...
Carnegie Mellon professor wishes Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating pain’ as she ‘finally’ dies
A professor at Carnegie Mellon University drew criticism on social media after wishing England’s Queen Elizabeth "excruciating pain" hours before she died on Thursday. "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying," Carnegie Mellon University Professor Uju Anya tweeted on Thursday morning. "May her pain be excruciating."
College students born after 9/11 on what 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks means to them
Fox News Digital spoke with Gen Z Americans on campuses across the country ahead of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This is the first generation to learn about the attacks through others since they were not yet born the day America came under attack. Members of the college class of 2026 were not born until three years after the attacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haley declares 'America is worth fighting for,' warns of fading national pride
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday called for the U.S. to renew its patriotism, declaring that America "is worth fighting for" — while warning of a fading national pride among younger generations. Haley, in a speech to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society where she received the Patriot...
9/11 family member 'reminds' politicians behind 'border' no one cared about 'gender, race': 'We were united'
One of the family members who read the names of the 9/11 attack victims in New York City took the opportunity at the podium on Sunday to deliver a reminder to politicians 21 years later. At the annual memorial in Lower Manhattan, the man said despite being just age 4...
Restaurant's attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers
A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired when some slammed the restaurant's 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive. "My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day."
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Cybersecurity expert: Even if you debunk it, people believe the deepfake
Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright analyzed why the emergence of deepfake video technology has created a national security threat on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." MORGAN WRIGHT: Imagine in our military that you have a military leader, that it looks so convincing. They say, "Hey, look, we're going to go blow up X." And now people believe that. And the problem is, even if you prove it's not true later, there will still be a percentage of people — to this day, there are still people who think 9/11 is an inside job, that Bush did it. You will still have a certain percentage of people that even if you debunk it and disprove it, they'll believe the deepfake.
On 9/11 anniversary, faith leaders nationwide offer prayers, comfort and hope for our country
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed thousands of American lives, wounded many others and caused appalling destruction. Many Americans will spend the day (and a big part of the weekend) reflecting on the events of that day, while others will reach for lessons, understanding and prayer about the need to rely on God in times of suffering.
New York Times essay argues Queen Elizabeth 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization'
A New York Times guest essay attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s role in perpetuating Britain’s "bloody history" with colonialism on the day of her death. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully in her sleep at Bristol Castle in Scotland at age 96. Prior to her death, she was the longest-serving monarch, reigning for over seven decades.
Tucker Carlson rips 'woke' attempts to whitewash history of the West: 'All in on the Chinese empire'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed "woke" attempts to reframe the British Empire as worse than other historical superpowers, blaming Chinese colonialist narratives for the change. On Brian Kilmeade's radio show Friday, Carlson accused those trying to whitewash history of being "all in on the Chinese empire." TUCKER CARLSON: England...
Fox News
787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0