ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To#Queensland University#Minimum Wages#Homelessness#Australian#University Of Queensland#Semper Floreat#Nine News
Fox News

Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

College students born after 9/11 on what 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks means to them

Fox News Digital spoke with Gen Z Americans on campuses across the country ahead of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This is the first generation to learn about the attacks through others since they were not yet born the day America came under attack. Members of the college class of 2026 were not born until three years after the attacks.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Australia
Fox News

Restaurant's attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers

A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired when some slammed the restaurant's 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive. "My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day."
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Fox News

Cybersecurity expert: Even if you debunk it, people believe the deepfake

Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright analyzed why the emergence of deepfake video technology has created a national security threat on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." MORGAN WRIGHT: Imagine in our military that you have a military leader, that it looks so convincing. They say, "Hey, look, we're going to go blow up X." And now people believe that. And the problem is, even if you prove it's not true later, there will still be a percentage of people — to this day, there are still people who think 9/11 is an inside job, that Bush did it. You will still have a certain percentage of people that even if you debunk it and disprove it, they'll believe the deepfake.
INTERNET
Fox News

On 9/11 anniversary, faith leaders nationwide offer prayers, comfort and hope for our country

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed thousands of American lives, wounded many others and caused appalling destruction. Many Americans will spend the day (and a big part of the weekend) reflecting on the events of that day, while others will reach for lessons, understanding and prayer about the need to rely on God in times of suffering.
RELIGION
Fox News

New York Times essay argues Queen Elizabeth 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization'

A New York Times guest essay attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s role in perpetuating Britain’s "bloody history" with colonialism on the day of her death. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully in her sleep at Bristol Castle in Scotland at age 96. Prior to her death, she was the longest-serving monarch, reigning for over seven decades.
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy