OU football: Sooners' Brent Venables on College Football Playoff expansion — 'I could care less'

Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners jump to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Oklahoma (2-0) climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman on Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Danny Stutsman finished with 12 tackles, including four for loss and a sack.
OU football: Sooners 'one step closer' to developing identity after slow offensive start in win over Kent State
Oklahoma met adversity head on for the first time in the Brent Venables era on Saturday. Against Kent State — a Group of Five opponent and 33.5-point underdog — the Sooners’ offense was held scoreless during its first four drives, eventually even falling behind the Golden Flashes 3-0 late in the second half.
'He's like a sponge': Danny Stutsman collects 4 tackles for loss, becoming leader of Sooners' defense
As Danny Stutsman exited toward the southeast tunnel at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, he heard someone in the stands screaming his name. A hollering child, backed by a posse of other youths, wanted to cap off his first OU game with meeting its rising star linebacker. After a fellow child pointed out that the contest was the other’s first attended game, Stutsman noticed and introduced himself to the group of young Sooners fans.
OU football: Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling leaves game against Kent State with apparent injury
Editor's note: Stripling later returned to the sideline after working on his lower body. Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling left No. 7 Oklahoma's (1-0) game against Kent State (0-1) Saturday with an apparent injury. Stripling headed to the locker room with under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, seemingly...
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 33-3 win over Kent State
No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 in Norman on Saturday night. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded 11 total tackles while junior defensive end Reggie Grimes and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman recorded a...
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman
No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday evening in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead OU's offense. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles. Here's a look at how Twitter...
OU football: Sooners surge in 2nd half to beat Kent State 33-3 in Norman (Live scoring summary, highlights)
No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday night in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims made seven catches for 163 yards and two of those scores. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles — four for loss.
OU football: Key Lawrence, Wanya Morris not warming up ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kent State
Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris are not warming up ahead of its matchup with Kent State on Saturday evening. Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, was spotted in street clothes on Owen Field's sideline. The starting defender recorded three tackles in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP last Saturday.
OU Football: Highlights from Oklahoma vs. Kent State
The #Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 on Saturday in Norman. Check out the Daily's highlights from Oklahoma's game against the Golden Flashes:
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Tulane 3-0 at Santa Clara Tournament
Oklahoma (6-2) swept its second consecutive match, defeating Tulane 3-0 in the Santa Clara Tournament on Saturday evening. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston led the Sooners with nine kills on 24 attacks. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton had eight kills on just 10 attacks. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the...
OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path
Marcus Major scored two touchdowns and solidified himself as the change-of-pace running back behind starter Eric Gray against UTEP last Saturday. However, Major had to jump multiple obstacles to get to that position. He missed the first half of last season due to academic ineligibility. In 2020, he started Oklahoma’s season opener against Missouri State but received inconsistent playing time after other contributors emerged.
Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP
After its 45-13 win over UTEP last Saturday, Oklahoma looks forward to its matchup with Kent State on Saturday. OU's win over the Miners saw the debut of head coach Brent Venables, along with UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Listen to the season two premiere...
OU football: Predictions for No. 7 Sooners vs Kent State in Norman
No. 7 Oklahoma (1-0) faces Kent State (0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman. The Sooners are fresh off a season-opening 45-13 win over UTEP last week, while the Golden Flashes fell 45-20 to Washington in their opener. Here are predictions for the matchup from the OU Daily’s football beat...
OU soccer: Morganne Eikelbarner scores 1st career goal as Sooners defeat Tulsa 1-0 on road
Oklahoma (2-3-2) defeated Tulsa (3-3-1) 1-0 on Thursday night in Tulsa. The Sooners took the victory over the Golden Hurricanes with a goal from freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner in the first half. It was OU’s second win of the season and Eikelbarner’s first career goal. The Sooners started...
