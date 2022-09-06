Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO