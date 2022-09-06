Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
