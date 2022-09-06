ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial

Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
OHIO STATE
Brunswick native honored at Baldwin Wallace University

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University has announced that six faculty members are being recognized for achievements. Each award has a different focus, but the honorees share a dedication to learning and the personal growth of students. Among them is 1986 Brunswick High School graduate Karen (Zeigler) Gentile, who has...
