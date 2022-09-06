Read full article on original website
Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Westlake Porter Public Library unveils piece of steel from Twin Towers in honor of 9/11
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Porter Public Library commemorated Sept. 11 this year in a distinctive way. On Saturday (Sept. 10), Library Director Andrew Mangels, along with Mayor Dennis Clough, unveiled a wall installation featuring a piece of steel from the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, which collapsed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
A high note for family-run Royalton Music Center: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Ward 5 Councilwoman Dawn Carbone-McDonald recently presented to Lauren Haas Amanfoh, owner of Royalton Music Center, a certificate of recognition for Royalton Music Center being the North Royalton Ward 5 Business of the 2nd Quarter 2022. “We have so many wonderful family-run businesses in our community...
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial
Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
Tri-City Bark Park’s future includes pavilion, dog agility course
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Tri-City Bark Park has become a popular place for Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights dogs and their humans, and its advisory board continues planning future park amenities. The park is located at 18825 Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. President Guy Turner (Berea), Vice President...
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
Strongsville Historical Society celebrates 60 years: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville Historical Society will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year at the annual Harvest Festival, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Strongsville Historic Village, 13305 Pearl Road. Enjoy demonstrators sharing their unique skills, a farmers market, food and refreshments provided by food truck-style...
Avon takes home SOUPer Bowl, Silver Rail trophies: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
The Avon and Avon Lake communities came together in the spirit of friendly competition collecting food and monetary donations for Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS). The 12th annual CRS SOUPer Bowl was another successful initiative, with the winning community taking home the SOUPer Bowl trophy. For the fourth year...
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for August 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more.
Brunswick native honored at Baldwin Wallace University
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University has announced that six faculty members are being recognized for achievements. Each award has a different focus, but the honorees share a dedication to learning and the personal growth of students. Among them is 1986 Brunswick High School graduate Karen (Zeigler) Gentile, who has...
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
