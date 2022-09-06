80-acre Goat Rocks Wilderness fire expected to grow this week

The Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire grew to 80 acres late last week, and officials with the U.S. Forest Service expect things to get worse this week.

Fire activity was subdued Sunday and Monday because high humidity and cloud cover slowed the fire’s spread. However, temperatures are expected to rise as humidity drops.

The fire, thought to be caused by lightning, was found Aug. 9 about 7 miles northeast of Packwood on the north end of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in the Goat Rocks Wilderness. Initially, a crew of six firefighters rappelled from helicopters into the fire and worked to contain the fire with the help of helicopter water drops.

Firefighters were able to work 60% of the fire. The remaining 40% of the fire, located in steep, rocky terrain, has been unsafe to put firefighters into.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, a red flag warning, leading to an unstable weather pattern, allowed the fire to spread into the headwaters of Dam and Lava Creek. As a result, Forest Road 4612 and trail #65 leading to Bluff Lake were closed.

Smoke from the fire is visible from U.S. Highway 12 and Packwood. The public is being asked to not park their vehicles in a moving lane of traffic to observe the fire. Currently, the greatest risk to the public is distracted drivers stopping to observe the fire, according to the Forest Service.

Those with questions should call 360-891-5014. Due to high fire danger fire restrictions are in place on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and within Lewis County.