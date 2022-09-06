Read full article on original website
KOCO
Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
25-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
An apartment fire in SW Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities say. The Drexel Flats apartments at SW 89th St. and Drexel Ave. caught fire and hospitalized a man who inhaled smoke, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire is...
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
Oklahoma City Police Search For Car Burglary Suspects
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a couple of serial car burglary suspects. Investigators have been tracking these two in the video for a few months now. The video is from the area of Southwest 29th and Sara Road. If you recognize them, contact Crime Stoppers.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after man, juvenile shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a double shooting off N. Jordan Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a man and a juvenile female were shot. The suspect walked up to the property and shot both victims when they were...
Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City
A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side
Two died Thursday in a home near Lake Overholser on Oklahoma City's west side from what police believe was a murder-suicide. The post Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Jail reports detainee death
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Jail reported a detainee death. At approximately 3:52 Sunday morning, an officer discovered detainee John Basco unresponsive in his cell. The officer called for medical and other officers to respond and they immediately began life-saving efforts. Emergency responders arrived and continued resuscitation...
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
Canadian County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dies After Heart Attack
On Thursday, the Canadian County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own. Deputy Justin Baxter died of a heart attack. Tiffany Baxter describes her husband Justin as a loving husband, a caring father, a family man and a public servant. "He was such a kind and gentle man that would...
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
news9.com
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
