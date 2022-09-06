ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Koco 5#Okc Police
KOCO

Oklahoma County Jail reports detainee death

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Jail reported a detainee death. At approximately 3:52 Sunday morning, an officer discovered detainee John Basco unresponsive in his cell. The officer called for medical and other officers to respond and they immediately began life-saving efforts. Emergency responders arrived and continued resuscitation...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
SEMINOLE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.

