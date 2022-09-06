Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar and his QB depth chart for Ohio, Joey Porter Jr.’s play vs. Purdue, more

Read full article on original website
Even without Jahan Dotson, WR depth on display vs. Ohio as Penn State spreads it around
STATE COLLEGE — When Jahan Dotson left for the NFL, Penn State saw a third of its receiving yards (1,182) and half of its receiving touchdowns (12) from 2021 walk out of the door. The Washington Commanders’ gain was the Nittany Lions’ loss. But Penn State focused...
Scenes from Penn State’s 46-10 blowout of Ohio
Penn State opened their home schedule in style Saturday afternoon with a 46-10 blowout win over visiting Ohio. The Nittany Lions were led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who ran for two touchdowns, one from 70 yards and the second from 44. He finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Four postgame reads from Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio | Jones
The Nittany Lions seem to have more sparkly athletes than ever, but can they crack heads at Auburn? The reads concentrate on that, a breakout day for a freshman RB that reminded of the recent past, and the good and bad of the overhauled kicking game. But first, it’s the QB quandary.
Watch scenes from Penn State Football game against Ohio: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football hosted the Ohio Bobcats for their home opener and second game of the 2022-2023 season at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-31 in last Thursday’s game over Purdue to start the season and improved to 2-0 today after a dominant 46-10 win over Ohio.
Penn State handles Ohio: Five Lions to watch following a 46-10 victory
James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions rolled up 572 total yards of offense in their 46-10 victory over Ohio Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The hosts’ defense limited the Bobcats to 263 total yards, just 164 through the air on 17 completions.
Penn State report card for Ohio: Lions’ coaching staff rewarded for trusting depth players, especially the young ones
A comfortable win in the home opener. A 2-0 start. Two terrific efforts from true freshmen. What could be better? Check back in a week after unbeaten Penn State visits Auburn. But James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are off to an impressive start. A 46-10 thrashing of Ohio at Beaver Stadium should do wonders for the confidence of Penn State’s offensive players.
Cornerback recruit Zion Tracy commits to Penn State’s 2023 class
Hours after leaving Beaver Stadium with a victory over Ohio, Penn State picked up another win — this time on the recruiting trail. Zion Tracy, a three-star cornerback, committed to the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class via Twitter on Saturday night. Tracy was on campus for Penn State’s...
4 Penn State takeaways from win over Ohio: Chop Robinson, Manny Diaz and more
STATE COLLEGE — The last time Penn State faced Ohio, the Nittany Lions were stunned in a 2012 upset. At no point were they threatened by that on Saturday. Penn State left no doubt, blowing out the Bobcats, 46-10. James Franklin’s squad is 2-0 on the young season with a trip to Auburn on the horizon.
Watch Penn State-Ohio recap with PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders: video
Penn State football hosted the Ohio Bobcats at noon today for the first game at Beaver Stadium of the new season. The Nittany Lions would go on to win huge in a 46-10 victory over the Bobcats. Coach James Franklin allowed some of the true freshmen a chance to shine such as QB Drew Allar and RB Nick Singleton.
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Watch: Penn State QB Drew Allar throws first career touchdown pass on a 32-yard beauty to Omari Evans
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar trotted onto the Beaver Stadium turf early in the third quarter and got a rousing applause from the Nittany Lion faithful on-hand. He didn’t disappoint in his second career appearance, engineering a 5-play, 70-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass.
Penn State pregame: Lions missing Theo Johnson again, point spread climbs, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s home opener with Ohio is coming up. Both teams are finishing warmups and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are prohibitive favorites to improve to 2-0. Here a few notes and observations. Theo Johnson remains out. The Lions will be...
Penn State back in AP Top 25 following 2-0 start: See where the Nittany Lions rank
Penn State is back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide. The Nittany Lions are off to a 2-0 start, with a road win over Big Ten opponent Purdue in Week 1, followed by a 46-10 win over Ohio Saturday in Beaver Stadium.
Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the good and the not-so-good from the Lions’ win over Purdue
A five-touchdown game from the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Sean Clifford). Sixteen pass breakups from new coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.
