ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

LOOK: Commanders Release Offense Depth Chart vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAINH_0hkR7rek00

The Commanders reveal their personnel plan on offense for Week 1.

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In order to be fully ready, the Commanders revealed their depth chart ahead of the game, as per league policy. Here's a look at the depth chart on offense ...

QB: Carson Wentz , Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

RB: Antonio Gibson , J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams

WR: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson , Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, Cam Sims

TE: Logan Thomas , John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers

LT: Charles Leno Jr. , Cornelius Lucas

LG: Andrew Norwell , Chris Paul

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Trai Turner , Wes Schweitzer

RT: Sam Cosmi , Saahdiq Charles

The defense and special teams depth chart can be found here .

NFL Quarterbacks In Worst Situations Entering 2022 Season (; 2:17)

There aren't too many surprises when it comes to the offensive depth chart. There wasn't a whole lot of competition for the starting roles as the team sought out several veterans this spring, including quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner.

The lone rookie starting for the team on either side of the ball is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the team selected 16th overall in April's NFL Draft. Dotson will start alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

However, Dotson wasn't the only rookie projected to start during training camp. Third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on pace to be the team's starter, but after a horrific shooting that injured his knee, the former Alabama back was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List and will miss at least four games. The running back rotation may change later on during the season, but for now, Gibson maintains his starting spot.

The Commanders play the Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
State
Alabama State
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cornelius Lucas
Person
Paul C
Person
Carson Wentz
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#American Football
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
MMA Fighting

Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy