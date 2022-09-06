LOOK: Commanders Release Offense Depth Chart vs. Jaguars

The Commanders reveal their personnel plan on offense for Week 1.

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In order to be fully ready, the Commanders revealed their depth chart ahead of the game, as per league policy. Here's a look at the depth chart on offense ...

QB: Carson Wentz , Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

RB: Antonio Gibson , J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams

WR: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson , Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, Cam Sims

TE: Logan Thomas , John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers

LT: Charles Leno Jr. , Cornelius Lucas

LG: Andrew Norwell , Chris Paul

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Trai Turner , Wes Schweitzer

RT: Sam Cosmi , Saahdiq Charles

The defense and special teams depth chart can be found here .

There aren't too many surprises when it comes to the offensive depth chart. There wasn't a whole lot of competition for the starting roles as the team sought out several veterans this spring, including quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner.

The lone rookie starting for the team on either side of the ball is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the team selected 16th overall in April's NFL Draft. Dotson will start alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

However, Dotson wasn't the only rookie projected to start during training camp. Third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on pace to be the team's starter, but after a horrific shooting that injured his knee, the former Alabama back was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List and will miss at least four games. The running back rotation may change later on during the season, but for now, Gibson maintains his starting spot.

The Commanders play the Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

