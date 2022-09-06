Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
KBTX.com
Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
Gatesville Messenger
Police seek church arson suspect
Gatesville Police are seeking a 22-year-old Gatesville man, identified as Payne Stewart De Forrest, in connection with fires that were reportedly set at Live Oak Baptist Church and a nearby mobile home. Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said police responded to a structure fire at the church, located at 113...
Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge
The Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado at 4:42 Tuesday morning.
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
12-year-old arrested after threat at Lockhart Junior High
Investigators said the girl "confessed" and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
Killeen, Texas Police Need Your Help To Find 3 Suspects in Aggravated Assault
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Texas man's search for his missing car turned into aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving him in critical condition. Early Friday morning, Killeen police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
Missing woman found safe, APD reports
A missing woman in her 20s last seen in central Austin was found safe Friday, the Austin Police Department said.
CBS Austin
EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision
EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
Police: 9-year-old girl shot in Killeen, man arrested
KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old man was arrested after he injured a 9-year-old girl in a shooting on Tuesday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police say around 1 p.m., officers were first called to the Harker Heights Seton Hospital because of a girl with a gunshot wound in the foot.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
fox7austin.com
Fentanyl-related overdose deaths prompt agencies to form task force
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A fourth student in Hays CISD has died this summer from a suspected fentanyl overdose. On Thursday, representatives from local law enforcement and the DEA held a press conference to announce new measures to fight the growing crisis. "That drug has made it here to Kyle,...
fox7austin.com
ACL wristbands stolen from Austin residents
Unfortunately, some people will be victims of scams and thefts. We've already heard from some people who believe their wristbands have been stolen.
Man sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teens in Kyle
Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for 10 charges, which will be served concurrently.
Man killed in downtown Austin stabbing identified; video released of suspects
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning from an apparent stabbing.
