ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
MILANO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Police seek church arson suspect

Gatesville Police are seeking a 22-year-old Gatesville man, identified as Payne Stewart De Forrest, in connection with fires that were reportedly set at Live Oak Baptist Church and a nearby mobile home. Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said police responded to a structure fire at the church, located at 113...
GATESVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty Hill, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
SALADO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Lane
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blotter#Loop 332#Parryi Ct#Panther Path#Us 183
CBS Austin

EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision

EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Police: 9-year-old girl shot in Killeen, man arrested

KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old man was arrested after he injured a 9-year-old girl in a shooting on Tuesday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police say around 1 p.m., officers were first called to the Harker Heights Seton Hospital because of a girl with a gunshot wound in the foot.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox7austin.com

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths prompt agencies to form task force

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A fourth student in Hays CISD has died this summer from a suspected fentanyl overdose. On Thursday, representatives from local law enforcement and the DEA held a press conference to announce new measures to fight the growing crisis. "That drug has made it here to Kyle,...
KYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy