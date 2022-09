Freshman Nicholas Singleton ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State won its home opener, beating Ohio 46-10 on Saturday afternoon in State College, Pa. Singleton scored on runs of 70 and 44, getting his yardage on just 10 carries in becoming the first Nittany Lions’ 100-yard rusher since Keyvone Lee in November 2020.

