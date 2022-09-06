‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls

Read full article on original website
Don Zestell
4d ago
well he's heading to a place with foul spirits like himself, so he'll be like right at home. but without the comfortability
5
get_vaccinated
3d ago
thank goodness this happened before those children were forced to carry the pregnancies. The cruelty of the Ohio legislature is boundless.
2
‘Hoping and praying’: Family speaks out as endangered NE Ohio teen still missing
Eleanor Linek of Twinsburg has been distraught since the disappearance of her daughter Emma Linek.
Ohio man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
WKYC
FBI looking for Twinsburg teenage girl who flew to Atlanta, left airport with unknown man
ATLANTA — The FBI said Saturday they were trying to find a missing girl from Ohio who had flown to Atlanta and then left the airport with an unknown man. The bureau said Emma Danei Linek is believed to be endangered and in need of medication. The 17-year-old took...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
Lakewood police: Body found washed up on shore
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting
A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
cleveland19.com
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County woman was caught on camera throwing a dead animal at an abortion clinic. She is now facing felony charges for attacking the responding police officers. An employee at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls told 19 News it is one...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Caller threatens to bring AK-47 into Kent elementary school, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A male called a Kent school threatened to bring an AK-47 to the school Friday afternoon, police say. The incident happened about 2 p.m. at Walls Elementary School on Doramor Street, according to Kent police. The man called the school and made threats to bring the weapon...
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
Joyriders tour campus in security staff golf cart: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police responded to the Ursuline College campus Sept. 5 on a report of two unidentified males joyriding in a security staff golf cart that they commandeered around 7:30 p.m. The cart was found safe, sound and abandoned by the suspects, who could not be located after they jumped into a car and took off. They are not believed to be students, police noted.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
86-year-old woman on hospice gets one last motorcycle ride
A local branch of a national non-profit and staff from a nursing home came together to plan an incredible ride for a woman who is on hospice care.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
