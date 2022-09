Jalen Berger gained 107 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns and No. 14 Michigan State took advantage of four Akron fumbles in a 52-0 romp on Saturday. Jarek Broussard rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Spartans (2-0). Payton Thorne completed 18-of-29 passes for 212 yards and was picked off twice.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO