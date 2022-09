Raheim Sanders rushed 24 times for a game-high 156 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas opened Southeastern Conference play with a 44-30 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark. KJ Jefferson was 18 of 21 for 162 yards and a score and rushed for a crucial...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO