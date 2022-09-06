ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

OPRF inks four-year deal with teachers

Teachers at Oak Park and River Forest High School have a new four-year contract and, in a notable win for teachers, step pay increases are back after being eliminated in the previous contract. School officials meanwhile are lauding the overall amount of the combined base pay and step increases which average 3.5% in each year of the contract.
OAK PARK, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
Oak Park, IL
Education
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Education
River Forest, IL
Education
City
River Forest, IL
Chicago Defender

African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit

In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS District 202 superintendent announces Listening & Learning Series

Dr. Marcus Campbell is inviting multiple perspectives to guide his leadership in 2022-23. Evanston Township High School District 202 is launching a multi-part Listening & Learning Series this fall to establish an effective and collaborative process for communicating with students, families, staff and community members. The series is part of the transition plan for Marcus Campbell, who moved into his role as superintendent on July 1 after serving in different positions during his past 20 years at ETHS.
EVANSTON, IL
Washington Examiner

Lightfoot says she won't change tactics despite losing council members

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection. Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions...
CHICAGO, IL
#School Teachers#K12
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Education
easttexasradio.com

Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Thirteen members of City Council are leaving, and one alderman says more are to follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL

