CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO