FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Goes to War Against Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
oakpark.com
OPRF inks four-year deal with teachers
Teachers at Oak Park and River Forest High School have a new four-year contract and, in a notable win for teachers, step pay increases are back after being eliminated in the previous contract. School officials meanwhile are lauding the overall amount of the combined base pay and step increases which average 3.5% in each year of the contract.
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
fox40jackson.com
Illinois mayor reacts to governor’s ‘ill-advised’ comment inferring ‘xenophobia’ amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is calling him “xenophobic” for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday...
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit
In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS District 202 superintendent announces Listening & Learning Series
Dr. Marcus Campbell is inviting multiple perspectives to guide his leadership in 2022-23. Evanston Township High School District 202 is launching a multi-part Listening & Learning Series this fall to establish an effective and collaborative process for communicating with students, families, staff and community members. The series is part of the transition plan for Marcus Campbell, who moved into his role as superintendent on July 1 after serving in different positions during his past 20 years at ETHS.
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
Washington Examiner
Lightfoot says she won't change tactics despite losing council members
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection. Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Mayor Lightfoot says she has no plans to change amid Chicago City Council mass exodus
"There's been a lot written about the Great Resignation, aldermen are not indifferent to that," Lightfoot said. "And it's been very difficult over these last couple of years in particular to be a public servant."
easttexasradio.com
Illinois Governor Blasts Governor
Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
Thirteen members of City Council are leaving, and one alderman says more are to follow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
