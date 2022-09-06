ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations

ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements

This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
Welcome Student Weekend returning to downtown Ithaca

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Welcome Student Weekend is returning to downtown Ithaca this weekend after the program experienced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome...
Local tech firm Rosie acquired by larger rival

ITHACA, N.Y.—In an announcement Wednesday, local tech startup Rosie announced it has been purchased by its rival Instacart. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Ithaca in 2013, Rosie services smaller chains and independent grocers by building and managing their e-commerce websites and cell phone applications. This includes product features like interactive weekly ads, rewards programs integration, third-party fulfillment logistics integration, and payment processing.
Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
Police investigating single car crash that killed Ithaca College sophomore

ITHACA, N.Y.—State police are investigating a single car crash that took the life of an Ithaca College sophomore over the weekend. Police were called to a report of a crash around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning in a “wooded area off Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.” Upon arrival, police found that “sometime in the morning hours of Sept. 10,” a car driven by Shea Colbert, 20, of Bridgewater, NJ had crashed in that location.
Two charged after dispute with bus driver

ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
One injured in shooting late Saturday night in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was injured after a shooting late Saturday night in the city of Ithaca. The person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated a local trauma center. According to a police press release, IPD responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. in the Northside neighborhood in Ithaca,...
State confirms one new monkeypox case, Tompkins County total remains at 3

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed Sept. 1 that a new positive case has been confirmed within Tompkins county. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) informed the TCHD that one of the previously reported positive cases of monkeypox within the county was a false positive and will be removed from the state’s case tracker, though with the new positive case, the county’s total will remain at three.
