Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations
ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements
This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
Green Street Garage officially reopens after years of rehabilitation
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage officially reopened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring city officials. The reopening means 268 parking spaces will be online immediately, while another several dozen will be available at some point in the future, making 334 in total. The ribbon cutting...
Health department notifies public of increased Legionella bacteria
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is notifying the community that a cooling tower located in the Tompkins County Mental Health Department at 201 East Green Street has shown elevated levels of a bacteria called Legionella. The cool tower is part of a recirculated water system in...
Welcome Student Weekend returning to downtown Ithaca
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Welcome Student Weekend is returning to downtown Ithaca this weekend after the program experienced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome...
Weather: Early week rain, gorgeous in the back half
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’ll be a rainy start to the week, but don’t put the sun hats and hiking boots away. The second half of the week looks to be quite pleasant, with seasonable warmth and sunny skies. Fall may be coming, but let’s enjoy the last throes of summer while they’re in town.
Local tech firm Rosie acquired by larger rival
ITHACA, N.Y.—In an announcement Wednesday, local tech startup Rosie announced it has been purchased by its rival Instacart. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Ithaca in 2013, Rosie services smaller chains and independent grocers by building and managing their e-commerce websites and cell phone applications. This includes product features like interactive weekly ads, rewards programs integration, third-party fulfillment logistics integration, and payment processing.
From executive director to moviegoer: Brett Bossard moves on from Cinemapolis
ITHACA, N.Y.—For the past nine years, Brett Bossard has been at the Cinemapolis helm, and next Friday, he’ll be departing the theater to make his way up to Ithaca College as the new Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. Bossard has accomplished quite a bit during his...
Cornell, UAW continue to negotiate after contract vote fails
ITHACA, N.Y.—In a brief update to last week’s rally outside of Cornell University in support of United Auto Workers, The Ithaca Voice has confirmed that UAW members voted resoundingly on Friday to reject the latest contract offer from the school. UAW Local 2300 President LeVon Brewer announced the...
Ithaca officials begin community input process on newest Downtown Revitalization attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has become a mainstay on the silver medal podium of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, coming up close-but-empty several times during the annual statewide competition in which municipalities vie for $10 million to invigorate its economic cores. Since the competition was started by then–Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ithaca has...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County names new Executive Director
This is a Community Announcement from the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer,...
Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
Police investigating single car crash that killed Ithaca College sophomore
ITHACA, N.Y.—State police are investigating a single car crash that took the life of an Ithaca College sophomore over the weekend. Police were called to a report of a crash around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning in a “wooded area off Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.” Upon arrival, police found that “sometime in the morning hours of Sept. 10,” a car driven by Shea Colbert, 20, of Bridgewater, NJ had crashed in that location.
Two charged after dispute with bus driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
Weather: A good rain to start the week, turning sunnier for second half
ITHACA, N.Y. — A welcome rain will lead off this week’s weather, part of a cold front sweeping across Upstate New York, and likely to stall just far enough away to keep the cloudy skies brief. Warm, tranquil conditions are expected for the second half of the week as we start our trip through meteorological fall.
One injured in shooting late Saturday night in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was injured after a shooting late Saturday night in the city of Ithaca. The person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated a local trauma center. According to a police press release, IPD responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. in the Northside neighborhood in Ithaca,...
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Gillibrand visit to Ithaca marks optimism for new federal farming funding
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sen. Kristen Gillibrand made a brief visit to Cornell University Monday afternoon, celebrating the passage of the Democrat-supported Inflation Reduction Act through Congress and the resulting agriculture funding that should help New York farmers. According to an announcement of the visit, the bill will bring $3.1 billion to...
State confirms one new monkeypox case, Tompkins County total remains at 3
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed Sept. 1 that a new positive case has been confirmed within Tompkins county. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) informed the TCHD that one of the previously reported positive cases of monkeypox within the county was a false positive and will be removed from the state’s case tracker, though with the new positive case, the county’s total will remain at three.
