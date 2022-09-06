Sharon M. Richter (nee Lindert) age 89 of Hartford passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Slinger, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Sharon was born April 5, 1933 in Hartford to Margaret (nee Algiers) and Ervin Lindert. She graduated from Hartford Union High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Sharon was united in marriage to Cyril J. Richter on November 7, 1953, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford, where they were longtime members. Sharon worked for the Hartford Common School District for many years as a teacher’s aide and also enjoyed volunteering at surrounding schools. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Hartford Hospital and welcoming families into the area, being a very active member of the Welcome Wagon. Sharon was a member of the Hartford Senior Friends and the Red Hat Society.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO