Greater Milwaukee Today
Excitement brewing for Brewed Omen grand opening Sept. 17
HARTFORD — Brewed Omen will hold its grand opening in the Millstream Building on Sept. 17, during the New Kids on the Block Party in downtown Hartford. Visitors will be able to stop by the new tasting room to try a selection of local and craft beers, specialty cocktails and small, shareable plates.
Greater Milwaukee Today
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sharon M. Richter
Sharon M. Richter (nee Lindert) age 89 of Hartford passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Slinger, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Sharon was born April 5, 1933 in Hartford to Margaret (nee Algiers) and Ervin Lindert. She graduated from Hartford Union High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Sharon was united in marriage to Cyril J. Richter on November 7, 1953, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford, where they were longtime members. Sharon worked for the Hartford Common School District for many years as a teacher’s aide and also enjoyed volunteering at surrounding schools. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Hartford Hospital and welcoming families into the area, being a very active member of the Welcome Wagon. Sharon was a member of the Hartford Senior Friends and the Red Hat Society.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary S. Bousman
Mary S. Bousman of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Berlin, WI on March 21, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Elnora (nee Kutz) Rates. She is survived by her daughter Renee (Steve) Pundsack, (from Mary’s first marriage to Ron Kochevar).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford. Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
wearegreenbay.com
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Randall ‘Randy’ Brace
Randall “Randy” Brace, 61, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. Randy was born on November 1, 1960, in West Bend to Wilbur and Henrietta (nee Bahr) Brace. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Biertzer on August 30, 1980.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lucille Zettler
Lucille Zettler (nee Holl), 83, of Glenbeulah passed away on Aug. 24, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in West Bend to Raymond and LaVerna Holl. She was a graduate of Slinger High School. She was united in marriage to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne William Werner
Oct. 4, 1934 - Sept. 5, 2022. Wayne William Werner passed peacefully into eternal life on September 5, 2022, with family at his side. He was a longtime West Bend resident. Wayne was born October 4, 1934, to Theodore and Lorena (Schmidt) Werner at home on the family farm near Horicon. Wayne was a great help while growing up on the farm. He attended the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences at UW-Madison. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He retired from AT&T in 1992, and he also drove for West Bend Taxi Service for many years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20
WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera plans move forward
OCONOMOWOC — If you have driven along Summit Avenue on the south side of the city, you will see a wideopen space where there once was trees and lots of dirt being moved around as the area is prepped for a Panera Bread and more residential and retail buildings.
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda S. Kovacevich
Linda S. Kovacevich (nee Ihlenfeld), beloved mother, wife and daughter, was called home to eternal life, age 52, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home in Theresa, with her family by her side after a 19-year battle against cancer. Linda was born to Mary (nee Gundrum) and Robert Ihlenfeld...
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald Joseph Furrer
Nov. 7, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2022. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Donald Joseph Furrer passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 5, 2022, at the age of 93. Born November 7, 1928, in Waukesha, to parents Walter and Mabel Furrer, the eldest of five.
