Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
KC Chiefs vs. Cardinals inactives
Here are the inactive players for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the season for both. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, both teams are busy trying to figure out exactly which players will see the field and which injuries they need to officially rest in order to allow for better results down the road. In short, it’s time to reveal inactive players.
Steelers Twitter account roasts Bengals for horrible first half performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers embarrassed the Cincinnati Bengals on the field in the first half of the Week 1 matchup. Their Twitter added insult to injury. The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites going into their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, favored by over a touchdown by most sportsbooks leading up to the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the first edition Sunday Night Football in the 2022 NFL season. I've already given you some prop bets to consider placing for this game, but let's get a little bit crazy with a same game parlay. It is Sunday Night Football, after all!
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Matthew Stafford's Decline Benefits Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford struggles in the Los Angeles Rams season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Read how it benefits the Detroit Lions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football insider reveals top Scott Frost replacements on Nebraska’s radar
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel named the top candidates to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach. For Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wondering what would be the final straw for head coach, the answer was losing to the Georgia Southern Eagles and their head coach, Clay Helton. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Nebraska lost 45-42 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Less than a day later, the program announced that they have fired Frost as their head coach.
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
9/11 ceremony a highlight of Kalamazoo United, Schoolcraft football game
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo United plays against Schoolcraft on Friday evening, Sept. 9. Since it was the Friday before September 11, there was a short 9/11 ceremony before the game to commemorate first responders and others who lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy. After falling behind for most of...
Aidan Hutchinson ready for grand entrance with Detroit Lions: ‘It’s for real now’
It's one of those surreal moments in life few can understand or even hope to experience; a dream literally decades in the making just a few nights of sleep away from becoming reality. Aidan Hutchinson has never played his home football games more than half-an-hour away from the Detroit Lions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commanders make ridiculous geography gaffe on Week 1 gear
The Washington Commanders’ inaugural season is officially underway. The hope is Carson Wentz and a rejuvenated offense, coupled with expected positive regression from the defense after a nightmarish 2021, will help Washington clinch just its second playoff berth since the 2015 season. By all accounts, things got off to...
NFL・
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star recruit, No. 1 PG, details teams in most contact
Syracuse basketball 2024 five-star recruiting target Elliot Cadeau, who was offered a scholarship by the Orange late last year, said in a recent interview that three top-flight programs are in communication with him the most these days. Those suitors are 2022 NCAA Tournament runner-up North Carolina, 2021 national champion Baylor...
WILX-TV
DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
Commanders first loss of the season happened before kickoff
The Washington Commanders are having some serious hang-ups with the merchandising of their new logo and branding. The Washington Commanders — known as the Washington Football Team over the last few years — are rolling out a new name and a slight tweak to branding this season, and so far, it’s causing some serious issues in the merchandising department. Apparently, some members of the team don’t even know what state the team is located in.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1