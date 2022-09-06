ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer

If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Cardinals inactives

Here are the inactive players for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the season for both. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, both teams are busy trying to figure out exactly which players will see the field and which injuries they need to officially rest in order to allow for better results down the road. In short, it’s time to reveal inactive players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

College Football insider reveals top Scott Frost replacements on Nebraska’s radar

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel named the top candidates to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach. For Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wondering what would be the final straw for head coach, the answer was losing to the Georgia Southern Eagles and their head coach, Clay Helton. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Nebraska lost 45-42 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Less than a day later, the program announced that they have fired Frost as their head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Commanders make ridiculous geography gaffe on Week 1 gear

The Washington Commanders’ inaugural season is officially underway. The hope is Carson Wentz and a rejuvenated offense, coupled with expected positive regression from the defense after a nightmarish 2021, will help Washington clinch just its second playoff berth since the 2015 season. By all accounts, things got off to...
WILX-TV

DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT

DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
DEWITT, MI
FanSided

Commanders first loss of the season happened before kickoff

The Washington Commanders are having some serious hang-ups with the merchandising of their new logo and branding. The Washington Commanders — known as the Washington Football Team over the last few years — are rolling out a new name and a slight tweak to branding this season, and so far, it’s causing some serious issues in the merchandising department. Apparently, some members of the team don’t even know what state the team is located in.
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

