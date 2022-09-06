ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall

By Fernie Ortiz
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted a photo of an agent talking to the young boy along the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Chavez said the boy had been abandoned by “ruthless smugglers,” adding that the boy was in possession of his passport and parent’s contact information.

So far this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, border officers and agents have encountered 128,845 unaccompanied minors along the Southwest border. In the El Paso Sector, border agents have encountered 19,651 unaccompanied children this fiscal year.

Comments / 6

B ~ Hamara T ☪️
4d ago

Glad he was found alive and not dead. The smugglers are so evil to just leave him stranded. May God bless this kid 🙏🏻 it was a blessing in disguise

Abe Vasquez
4d ago

All these deaths are in Spineless bidens hands.. He is the one that laid out the Red Carpet for them to come..

