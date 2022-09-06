ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

GRDA Identifies Body Found In Illinois River On Labor Day

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23L9DK_0hkR5h0I00

The body found in the Illinois River has been identified as 21-year-old Andrix Sangerman from Tulsa, according to The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

On Sept. 5, Sangerman was unable to swim and waded in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area around 11:30 a.m., according to GRDA.

GRDA Police responded to the scene and his body was found around 2 p.m. Monday.

An investigation is underway but officers said they don't suspect alcohol was involved.

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
fourstateshomepage.com

GRDA recovers body from Illinois River

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from the Illinois River on Monday, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported. The man, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface, according to GRDA police.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

21-year-old Tulsa man who drowned in Illinois River identified

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has identified 21-year-old Andrix Sangerman of Tulsa as the man who drowned in the Illinois River Monday Afternoon. According to police, Sangerman was unable to swim and drowned while wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Labor Day#Grand River Dam Authority#Alcohol
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy