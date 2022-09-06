GRDA Identifies Body Found In Illinois River On Labor Day

The body found in the Illinois River has been identified as 21-year-old Andrix Sangerman from Tulsa, according to The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

On Sept. 5, Sangerman was unable to swim and waded in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area around 11:30 a.m., according to GRDA.

GRDA Police responded to the scene and his body was found around 2 p.m. Monday.

An investigation is underway but officers said they don't suspect alcohol was involved.