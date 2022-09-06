Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO