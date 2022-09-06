Read full article on original website
Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach
Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
What They’re Saying: WSU Stuns No. 18/19 Wisconsin Edition
THERE ARE STILL college football settings where defense wins. And maybe a cool-headed manager at quarterback rather than a 500-yard bombs-away type ain’t so bad at.
Nakia Watson 'got a little emotional,' Ron Stone says WSU win rooted in January
WASHINGTON STATE RUNNING BACK Nakia Watson scored both Cougar touchdowns in the upset win at Wisconsin on Saturday, a return to Madison for Watson who spent three years with the Badgers. After the game, Watson said he shared an emotional moment with running backs coach Mark Atuaia. "I had the...
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Jimbo Fisher's contract, Texas A&M football's progress questioned by media after App State upset
"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to, and that's my fault," Fisher said, via GigEm247. "As the head football coach, that's your job to have your guys read the play and put them in position to make plays and let them do it. At the end of the day, that's on us. I thought our players, there was nobody tried to make a mistake today. Nobody was trying to do it on purpose."
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields
Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
Three observations from KU football's win over WVU
Kansas football entered Saturday’s game against West Virginia as a near-two-touchdown underdog. But the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, 55-42, thanks to an impressive offensive display and some timely stops on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, KU’s offense gained 6.4 yards per play while rushing for 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, KU struggled to stop West Virginia and the Mountaineers averaged 6.4 yards per play.
Pitt vs. Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi credits Vols after OT loss, updates Kedon Slovis' injury
Pitt lost 34-27 to Tennessee in overtime Saturday. It was what Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi described as a back-and-forth affair between No. 17 Pittsburgh and the No. 24 Vols. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 27 of 42 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vols wideout...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
Lane Kiffin talks quarterback performances and what's next
Lane Kiffin did not end the quarterback battle Saturday night, but Jaxson Dart may have. Dart came on in relief of injured starter Luke Altmyer and completed 10-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, as Ole Miss whipped FCS member Central Arkansas 59-3. Altmyer, who started the game on fire, left in the second quarter with what was described as an upper body injury. He could be seen tugging and pulling on his right shoulder. His last pass was an interception straight into the hands of a UCA defender.
College football rankings: Alabama holds onto No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Texas upset bid
College football's top-25 rankings look totally different after a slew of upsets and shockers on the road to Week 3. The Coaches Poll is now updated to reflect stunning results as No. 1 Alabama almost went down and seven ranked teams took losses. Among the biggest shocks came at home...
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Iowa State commits react to win over Iowa
Iowa State's recruiting class was already excited about the future of the program but they are even more so after Saturday's win over Iowa.
Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy named Wolverines' new starting quarterback
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for Week 3 and beyond, he said early Sunday morning after the Wolverines beat Hawaii. "JJ — I mean, he had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That's tough...
