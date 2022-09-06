Colts Bring Back Former Pro Bowl Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed a running back with a Pro Bowl and a pair of 1,000 yard seasons on his resume.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had re-signed running back Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.

Lindsay was among the final cuts last week and the Colts whittled their active roster to the mandated 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Lindsay became somewhat of a cult hero with the Denver Broncos after he made the Pro Bowl and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Colorado.

He followed his rookie year with another 1,000-yard season in 2019 but was never able to replicate that success. He wasn't retained following a 500-yard 2020 season, and he spent time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last year.

Lindsay feels his experience can help bring a different look for the Colts.

"First of all, Nyheim (Hines) and Jonathan (Taylor), they’re great guys and they are great running backs," Lindsay said at media availability with the Colts last month. "JT has already come into his all, they’re young. I think for me, I’m a little older, I’ve been there. I’ve done a lot of things and I’ve seen a lot of stuff."

"I think what I bring is another element of explosiveness. I run really well in between the tackles, outside the tackles and I can also catch the ball. So, I think for me when Nyheim is out there doing his thing, you’ve got JT out there and then all of the sudden you have me that comes in and can just explode at any time."

"For me, I know at any given second I can break for a long touchdown, that’s just how I’ve always done things. So, I think I just bring another element that can help complement JT and Nyheim throughout this long season."

Bringing back Lindsay to the practice squad is a low-risk move for the Colts. His experience on the practice squad will be valuable for younger players in the organization, and he'll be hungry to prove he still belongs in the NFL.