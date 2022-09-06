ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Bring Back Former Pro Bowl Running Back

By HH Staff
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBjKS_0hkR5WFB00

The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed a running back with a Pro Bowl and a pair of 1,000 yard seasons on his resume.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had re-signed running back Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.

Lindsay was among the final cuts last week and the Colts whittled their active roster to the mandated 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Lindsay became somewhat of a cult hero with the Denver Broncos after he made the Pro Bowl and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Colorado.

He followed his rookie year with another 1,000-yard season in 2019 but was never able to replicate that success. He wasn't retained following a 500-yard 2020 season, and he spent time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last year.

Lindsay feels his experience can help bring a different look for the Colts.

"First of all, Nyheim (Hines) and Jonathan (Taylor), they’re great guys and they are great running backs," Lindsay said at media availability with the Colts last month. "JT has already come into his all, they’re young. I think for me, I’m a little older, I’ve been there. I’ve done a lot of things and I’ve seen a lot of stuff."

"I think what I bring is another element of explosiveness. I run really well in between the tackles, outside the tackles and I can also catch the ball. So, I think for me when Nyheim is out there doing his thing, you’ve got JT out there and then all of the sudden you have me that comes in and can just explode at any time."

"For me, I know at any given second I can break for a long touchdown, that’s just how I’ve always done things. So, I think I just bring another element that can help complement JT and Nyheim throughout this long season."

Bringing back Lindsay to the practice squad is a low-risk move for the Colts. His experience on the practice squad will be valuable for younger players in the organization, and he'll be hungry to prove he still belongs in the NFL.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
MMA Fighting

Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Texans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso tabs B1G program as ‘top-3 job’ in the country

Lee Corso named 3 team college football teams that are the best jobs in the country and a B1G school was one of them. Corso was in an auditorium at the University of Texas and was filmed standing at a podium by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Corso marveled at the beauty of the auditorium and noted how Texas was one of the best jobs in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl

Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy