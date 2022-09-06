Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
Oregon responds to Georgia loss with a 70-14 blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning highlights how the team was able to bounce back from its tough week one loss to Georgia by blowing out visiting Eastern Washington and what he learned from the 70-14 win.
Mackinations: A diverse offensive profile shown in win over EWU
Oregon needed this win. By "this win," I mean the Ducks' 70-14 thrashing over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
kqennewsradio.com
TOO EARLY TO PREDICT OPENING DATE FOR IN-N-OUT BURGER
While construction continues at the new In-N-Out Burger location in Roseburg, company officials said it’s still too early to predict an opening date. Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said the company is hopeful the new location, on Northwest Aviation Drive just east of Interstate 5, will employ around 50 associates to start with. Warnick said employment applications are accepted four to six weeks before a new location is set to open. Go to: https://www.in-n-out.com/employment for up to date information on open positions. .
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICE
Pacific Power has notified approximately 12,000 customers in Douglas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager said, “Our advanced modeling is indicating...
RELATED PEOPLE
kptv.com
Deputies searching for missing mother and daughter from Lane County
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her daughter. Deputies say 34-year-old Kristin Williams left her home on South Slough Road with her one-year-old daughter Skye Williams on either Sept. 3 or 4. Since then, no one has heard from her, officials say.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR ALLEGED WEDNESDAY HIT AND RUN
A Roseburg woman was cited Thursday night for a Wednesday hit and run incident. A Roseburg Police report said on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. 37-year old Lakiesa Pierce allegedly struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street and then left the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered substantial pain as a result of the collision.
kezi.com
Missing Florence woman and daughter found
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
kezi.com
Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car
EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0