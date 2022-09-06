ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maude Apatow says being a ‘nepotism baby’ makes her want to work even harder

She’s not euphoric about social media’s label for her — but she’s determined to prove herself.

“Euphoria” star Maude Apatow is opening up about how she felt being deemed one of Hollywood’s many “nepotism babies.”

”At first I was sad. … That’s fine [not being judged by your talent],” the eldest daughter, 24, of noted comedy writer-director-producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, told PORTER in a new interview.

“I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” continued Apatow.

“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work. It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

Prior to her role as Rue’s (Zendaya) childhood best friend and Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) little sister Lexi, on the HBO teen sensation, Apatow was best known for small roles in dad Judd’s films, including playing mom Mann’s daughter in “Knocked Up,” its spiritual sequel “This Is 40,” as well as “Funny People.” She also had a recurring role in HBO’s “Girls,” executive produced by Judd, 54, and later, his Pete Davidson-starrer, “The King of Staten Island.”

Prior to “Euphoria,” Apatow also appeared in “Assassination Nation,” written and directed by the Emmy-winning series’ creator-writer-director-executive producer Sam Levinson.

Apatow and Mann, 50, have also appeared together in multiple commercials for Jergen.

Speaking to the Daily News in 2019, ahead of the freshman season of “Euphoria,” Apatow said she knew full well that her surname helped her score “amazing opportunities.” But similarly to her newest remarks, she said that pushed her to disprove the skeptics.

“People will always say, ‘Oh, you only got that from your parents,’” Apatow told The News the time. “And it makes me just want work a thousand times harder to prove myself on my own.”

