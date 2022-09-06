ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna starting for Atlanta Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will start Marcell Ozuna in left field for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ozuna will bat eighth and cover left field in Sunday's game while Eddie Rosario takes a seat. Our models project Ozuna, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.3 fantasy points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chuckie Robinson sitting for Cincinnati Sunday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Robinson is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 28 plate appearances this season, Robinson has a .107 batting average with a .321 OPS,...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Austin Romine starting for Reds Sunday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Romine for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Triston Casas in Boston's lineup on Sunday

Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Casas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.2 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Israel Pineda catching for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals catcher Israel Pineda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda will catch for right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Riley Adams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pineda for 6.3 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Sunday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Trevor Richards and Toronto. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will move to the bench on Sunday with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop. Newman will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jo Adell in lineup for Los Angeles Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Adell is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Adell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

