Houston, TX

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna starting for Atlanta Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will start Marcell Ozuna in left field for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ozuna will bat eighth and cover left field in Sunday's game while Eddie Rosario takes a seat. Our models project Ozuna, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.3 fantasy points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon batting fourth for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
#The Texas Rangers
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.2 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will move to the bench on Sunday with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop. Newman will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Sunday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Trevor Richards and Toronto. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Israel Pineda catching for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals catcher Israel Pineda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda will catch for right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Riley Adams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pineda for 6.3 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Leon for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arenado will move to the bench on Sunday with Lars Nootbaar starting in right field. Nootbaar will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

