National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
The Peripheral Starring Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Teaser From Prime Video
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Westworld Season 4 might have just concluded, but the producers have another thrilling sci-fi series in store for audiences, with Prime Video unveiling the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Peripheral. Much like how Westworld brings to life a beloved story from author Michael Crichton, The Peripheral similarly teams the producers up with an iconic storyteller in the genre space, as it comes from author William Gibson, who many consider to be the founding father of the cyberpunk movement. Check out the first teaser trailer for The Peripheral below before the first episode of the series premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.
The Santa Clauses Confirms Another Key Character is Returning
It wouldn't be a Disney+ series without a star-studded ensemble, and The Santa Clauses is living up to the hype. In addition to Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchel returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, it was previously revealed David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf would also appear in the series. Now, show executives have confirmed another major star is returning.
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
How Superman and DC Heroes Factor Into Black Adam Revealed, Kind Of
When a super-powered being like Black Adam emerges, one might presume that the citizens of Earth living in the DC Comics movie world might make some comparisons to Superman. Dwayne Johnson's character can fly, he has super speed, super strength, and more. While Superman has not been promised to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, ComicBook.com presented the idea of comparisons within the DC world and whether or not the presence of other DC Comics heroes will factor into Black Adam while speaking to the film's cast at a press event ahead of the latest trailer release.
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
National Treasure: Edge of History Has a Plan to Bring Nicolas Cage Back
While audiences shouldn't expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Benjamin Gates in the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, showrunner Cormac Wibberley recently confirmed that there is a tentative plan in place to potentially see Cage return in Season 2. The initial plan for the series was to feature both Cage and Diane Kruger return for the narrative in limited capacity, but those plans never ended up coming together. In this regard, Edge of History assuredly unfolds in the same reality as the previous National Treasure films, but fans shouldn't expect there to be much connective tissue in the narrative in Season 1. Stay tuned for details on the release of National Treasure: Edge of History.
Star Trek Online: Ascension Brings Back Wil Wheaton as Emperor Wesley Crusher
In recognition of Star Trek Day, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios today revealed new details about Star Trek Online: Ascension, the next installment of the free-to-play MMORPG's Mirror Universe story arc, which features Wil Wheaton's return to the Star Trek universe. During the live-streamed, red carpet Star Trek Day event, Paramount+ debuted an exclusive new teaser trailer for Star Trek Online: Ascension that revealed the identity of the game's Terran Emperor to be the Mirror Universe version of Wesley Crusher, with Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton returning to voice the character.
Jon Hamm Speaks Out on Playing Mr. Sinister for the X-Men Franchise
After being considered to play Mr. Sinister in The New Mutants, Jon Hamm recently expressed his excitement over the prospect of playing a comic book character at some point in the future, while also admitting that the Internet likely knows more about the figures he is being considered for than he does. Even in the case of Mr. Sinister, Hamm has previously recalled that nothing was filmed and it was merely a concept that was being toyed with, though his years of devotion to comic books makes him excited at the prospect of playing the villain or any other character in that universe. The rights to the X-Men have reverted back to Marvel Studios, though no official updates have been given about the characters' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Christian Slater Confirms Willow Role
Christian Slater showed up at D23 today, confirming his role in the upcoming Disney+ series Willow. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. There are very few details yet about his character, other than the facts that he is Madmartigan's friend, and someone who aids in the main quest of the series.
Star Trek Officially Announces Nicholas Meyer's Khan - Ceti Alpha V
During today's Star Trek Day event, Star Trek film writer/director Nicholas Meyer surprised fans by announcing Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V, the first scripted Star Trek podcast. The long-rumored story will reveal what happened to Khan and his augmented crew after Captain Kirk left them on Ceti Alpha V in the classic Star Trek episode "Space Seed" in the years leading up to the Meyer-direct movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would tie into J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy by virtue of being set thousands of years beforehand, and showcasing the creation of the titular rings, but the series is moving pretty fast in terms of getting all those pieces in the right place. This week's new episode of the series just introduced a major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle and it did it so quickly that you may not have even noticed.
Barbarian Review: A Creepy Descent Into Horror Fun
Barbarian is one of the more unique horror movie experiences in that it's nearly impossible to discuss without ruining that same experience (good or bad) for the viewer. The tagline is simple enough, "A woman staying at an AirBnB discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems;" what can be said about it without any risk of spoilers is that writer/director Zach Cregger takes that starting point and makes an ambitious swing for horror-movie greatness with his debut feature. And, depending on crowd reactions to the many twists and turns this film takes (literally and figuratively) before the end, Cregger may have achieved something that will leave a mark on the horror genre.
Halloween Ends: Best Look Yet at Michael Myers' Mask Revealed
Michael Myers has one of the most iconic masks in horror movie history, with Trick or Treat Studios' Halloween Ends mask offering the most detailed look at the disguise in the new film we've seen yet. With this being a mask sold to fans, it's not the actual screen-used mask, but given how authentically Trick or Treat Studios has recreated masks from other entries in the series, these new images offer a good glimpse at the decay the mask has undergone since what we saw in Halloween Kills. Halloween Ends will be hitting theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
