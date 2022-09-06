ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Just Cancelled His ‘Justice’ Tour—It’s Taking a ‘Toll’ On His Mental Health

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401mG1_0hkR5J0y00

Taking a break. Justin Bieber canceled his tour to take care of himself. The “Stay” singer posted on his Instagram stories on September 6, 2022, that he’s taking a break from his Justice World Tour to focus on himself.

He posted the news on his Instagram stories with the following statement: “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.” He continued, “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.” He added, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

This is the second time that Justin is canceling his tour. He previously postponed his tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June 2022. He posted on his Instagram stories , “This is pretty serious as you can see,” he said as he showed his inability to wink or partially move his face. “I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.” A source revealed to Us Weekly on June 15, 2022, that “Hailey has been an absolute rock. She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family. [He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both of them right now.”

He and his wife Hailey Bieber have been together through their health problems . “Justin was such an amazing husband and a huge support system for Hailey when she was going through her own health scare a few months ago. He never left her side and she wants to reciprocate and be there for anything Justin needs,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Although it’s not the type of situation where Justin needs a caregiver, Hailey just wants to be by his side right now, even it’s just for emotional support. She’s his biggest cheerleader and wants to do anything she can to help the situation.”

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 5

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
StyleCaster

The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
BBC

Justin Bieber suspends world tour due to health issues

Justin Bieber says he is taking another break from touring to "make my health a priority". In June, the singer revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The 28-year-old, who has been on his Justice world tour, now says recent shows have "taken...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Europe#Us Weekly#Rock In Rio#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy