Lexington, KY

Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari's home

 5 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.

Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn’t at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.

Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.

Police did not provide the woman’s name and said no further details would be released.

foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with arson following a domestic violence dispute in Lexington on Saturday evening. Lexington police say that they responded to a dispute at the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. During the disorder between the two residents, a fire started at their home. Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
GEORGETOWN, KY
