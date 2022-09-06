ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Cornwall Township, PA

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cornwall, PA
North Cornwall Township, PA
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lower Allen Township found in Virginia

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, the girl has been found in Virginia. No further updates have been provided at this time. Previously: The Lower Allen Township Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Sources: Pittsburgh police officer driving back from President Biden's event injured in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. The crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Harrisburg, PA
