Read full article on original website
Related
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
local21news.com
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
local21news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Lancaster County police investigate bus crash that injured 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash. The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township. Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved. A statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lower Allen Township found in Virginia
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, the girl has been found in Virginia. No further updates have been provided at this time. Previously: The Lower Allen Township Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Wreck shuts Interstate 78 West for 6 hours near Route 33 interchange
UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 6 a.m. after a crash just after midnight in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Interstate 78 West was shut early Tuesday morning by a tractor-trailer crash near the Route 33 interchange in Lower Saucon Township, authorities say. The one-vehicle...
Pennsylvania State Police release Labor Day weekend enforcement results
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from Friday Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5. Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes. Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued […]
Sources: Pittsburgh police officer driving back from President Biden's event injured in crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. The crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.
Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash while blocking ramp for President Biden’s escort
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a crash while he was blocking a ramp on the Parkway West for the presidential escort during President Biden’s Labor Day visit, according to public safety officials. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on along the Parkway West in...
Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend
A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0