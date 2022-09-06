Winning Cash4Life lottery ticket sold in Cecil County, prize yet to be claimed

ELKTON — A Cash4Life winning lottery ticket was sold in Chesapeake City August 28. The winning ticket awards the player with $1,000 a day for life with the option of a one time payout of $7 million. As of now, the owner of the winning ticket has yet to claim the prize.

The winning numbers are 1, 2, 24, 31 and 51- the Cash Ball was 3. The ticket was sold out of the Eagles Nest gas station located at 2754 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City.

“We feel pretty good, it is awesome that we sold a winning ticket,” said Dan Patel, one of the owners of the gas station.

During the August 29 Cash4Life drawing, 3,414 Maryland players won a prize of $2 and up. Since the start of Cash4Life in 2014, there have been 61 top-prize winners of $1,000 a day for life and 159 second-tier winners of $1,000 a week for life. Cash4Life is currently offered in 10 states- Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Tennessee- the Maryland Lottery began offering Cash4Life tickets in 2016.

$7,500 will be awarded to the Eagles Nest Gas station from the Maryland Lottery as an award for selling the lucky ticket.

The winner of the August 29 Cash4Life drawing has 182 days to claim their prize and are encouraged by lottery officials to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep the ticket in a safe place until claiming the prize to avoid loss or theft of the ticket.