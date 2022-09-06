Iredell sheriff: Teacher charged with violating non-contact order in statutory rape case

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 31
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Iredell Firewire, Firewire Communications LLC, Iredell County. Simpsons Wash & Fold, Jayro Enterprises, Inc., Iredell County. Fendi Nail, Fendi Nail Salon, Nail Tech JN LLC, Statesville. Revive Senior Safety Advisors, ReviveSSA,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Hilton Industries, LLC to 1426, LLC, metes and bounds, 4.157 acres, 1426 Northside Drive, Statesville, $3,700,000, on Sept. 2. From...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell endures first loss at the hands of state's No. 1 team
South Iredell’s Vikings traveled to Kernersville on Friday with a tall order — taking on the No. 1 team in the state. And East Forsyth’s Eagles proved why they are ranked No. 1 with a 59-7 rout of the Vikings. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell v. West Iredell volleyball
North Iredell took on cross-county rival West Iredell Thursday. The Raiders won 3-0. The Raiders won the first set 25-20, the second 25-12 and the third 25-18.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell food banks running low on supplies as inflation stretches budgets
Inflation affects everyone’s lives in different ways but for local food banks, it has become more noticeable as their shelves are barer than they were a year ago. In some cases, they’ve had to turn people away that need help as supplies are the lowest they have been in recent years, according to Iredell COAST Executive Director Josh McCrary.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with Public Service Team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Statesville Record & Landmark, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell tops West Iredell in straight sets
In a matchup between two top volleyball programs in the county, North Iredell emerged victorious with a straight set win over West Iredell on Thursday. The Raiders won the first set 25-20, took the second 25-12 and finished out the third set with 25-18.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Unbeaten South Iredell set to battle No. 1 East Forsyth
Iredell County’s two remaining unbeaten teams are the only ones in action tonight. South Iredell and Lake Norman both hit the road looking to get to 4-0. The taller order to get there belongs to the Vikings (3-0). They visit Kernersville to face East Forsyth (2-0), the No. 1 team in the state—regardless of classification—according to MaxPreps.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Preparing a disaster/emergency supply kit is vital
The life you have built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family. National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This week Iredell County...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair
The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
Statesville Record & Landmark
