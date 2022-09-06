Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots' offense struggles as Dolphins win season opener in Miami
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are starting their season with an 0-1 record.Bill Belichick's team spent the week in Florida in an effort to prepare for Sunday's game in Miami, but the Dolphins came away with the win in Sunday's season opener.The Patriots are now 2-8 in their last 10 trips to Miami.Mac Jones was 21-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Damien Harris led Patriots rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.Tua Tagovailoa improved to 4-0 vs. the Patriots in his career, completing 23 of his 33 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and...
Stifling defense, Tyreek Hill lead Dolphins to season-opening victory over Patriots
For all the warranted hype about the changes the Miami Dolphins made this offseason, the unit that remained virtually intact paced it to its first victory on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Despite upcoming bye week, FIU will not dwell on 41-12 road loss to Texas State
FIU sophomore quarterback Grayson James finally got his first college start, and it happened in his home state of Texas.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Iowa St. Game
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Justin Fields connects with Equanimeous St. Brown for Bears' 2nd TD
The Chicago Bears offense has found new life in the second half of Sunday’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers. After quarterback Justin Fields failed to connect with any wide receivers in the first half, he now has two deep passing touchdowns to wideouts in the second half on back-to-back drives.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0