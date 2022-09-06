BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are starting their season with an 0-1 record.Bill Belichick's team spent the week in Florida in an effort to prepare for Sunday's game in Miami, but the Dolphins came away with the win in Sunday's season opener.The Patriots are now 2-8 in their last 10 trips to Miami.Mac Jones was 21-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Damien Harris led Patriots rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.Tua Tagovailoa improved to 4-0 vs. the Patriots in his career, completing 23 of his 33 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO