ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jupiter, FL
Accidents
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Man arrested after early morning shooting that injured 2

VERO BEACH — A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot at two vehicles – injuring both drivers – at a parking garage early Saturday. Both victims – a man and a woman – had non-life threatening injuries, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI

COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
cw34.com

Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hispanic
cbs12.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.

BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June. Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy