FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
cw34.com
Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
veronews.com
Man arrested after early morning shooting that injured 2
VERO BEACH — A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot at two vehicles – injuring both drivers – at a parking garage early Saturday. Both victims – a man and a woman – had non-life threatening injuries, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI
COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
cw34.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
cw34.com
Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
2 people shot in Vero Beach, shooting suspect in custody
A woman and her boyfriend were shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.
WPBF News 25
Martin County sheriff dedicating resources to stopping hit-and-run crashes
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is dedicating more resources to a crime the sheriff said doesn’t get nearly enough attention: hit and run crashes. “We’re going to treat hit and runs with more diligence and more effort than we ever have before,” Sheriff William Snyder said.
cbs12.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.
Click10.com
FHP: Pompano Beach woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on I-95 ramp
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman, stranded on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp after running out of gas, died after being hit by another car Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. along the northbound entrance ramp from Atlantic...
cw34.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.
BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June. Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
cw34.com
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
