SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.

SOUTH BAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO