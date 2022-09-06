ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI

COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Broward woman dies after car runs out of gas on I-95

DELRAY BEACH, FL– — A Broward County woman has died after her vehicle ran out of gas while she was driving on I-95. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol reported that the 54-year-old victim ran out of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Man Killed in Crash Blamed on Speeding

A 40-year-old Margate man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday in which speeding played a role, authorities said. Lorenzo Torres, 40, of 500 SW 4th Ave., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe west near the 3600 block of West McNab Road shortly after midnight when he steered right to follow the curve of the road and lost control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BAY, FL
NBC Miami

North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
WSVN-TV

Good Samaritan helps victims out of Fort Lauderdale car wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned his car around after spotting a single-vehicle crash and jumped into action to help those inside, and this isn’t the first time the man used his quick thinking to help people out of a dangerous situation. Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m.,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

