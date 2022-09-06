Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
cbs12.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI
COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Broward woman dies after car runs out of gas on I-95
DELRAY BEACH, FL– — A Broward County woman has died after her vehicle ran out of gas while she was driving on I-95. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol reported that the 54-year-old victim ran out of...
WSVN-TV
Police: 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate may be in Pompano Beach area
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate. According to Margate Police, Sarah Ramkhelawan left her home along the 100 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The teen...
cw34.com
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
cw34.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
NBC Miami
New Videos Show Moment 5 Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway: Report
New videos show the moment a wrong-way driver entered the Palmetto Expressway through an exit-ramp last month, killing five people, the Miami Herald reported. Surveillance footage obtained by the newspaper shows the silver Infiniti Q50 making a left from Northwest 67th Avenue, the wrong way on a one-way road next to the Palmetto Expressway.
margatetalk.com
Margate Man Killed in Crash Blamed on Speeding
A 40-year-old Margate man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday in which speeding played a role, authorities said. Lorenzo Torres, 40, of 500 SW 4th Ave., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe west near the 3600 block of West McNab Road shortly after midnight when he steered right to follow the curve of the road and lost control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
cw34.com
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
cw34.com
Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
wflx.com
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said. The wreck happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just north of Atlantic Avenue, and caused miles of backups during the morning commute.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan helps victims out of Fort Lauderdale car wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned his car around after spotting a single-vehicle crash and jumped into action to help those inside, and this isn’t the first time the man used his quick thinking to help people out of a dangerous situation. Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m.,...
Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus
MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek. Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report. Surveillance...
cw34.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the...
