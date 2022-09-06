ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

swark.today

“Child Find” Information Offered by Hope Public Schools

HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Hope, AR – The Hope Public Schools offers information for parents and students interested in determining whether they qualify for special education or other services provided through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA). “Child Find is a component of the Individuals with...
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Bowie County Republican Party Headquarters holds grand opening in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Bowie County Republicans held a Grand Opening for their new party headquarters on Saturday at 3702 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. with food, music, door prizes, merchandise for sale and not to mention several Bowie County public servants including Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman and Judge Nathaniel Moran who is running for the First Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Storage unit company buys land near Walmart

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 26 through Sept. 9, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and online via Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
EMERSON, AR
Hope, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Hope, AR
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Arkansas, police get ready for "National Night Out"

Citizens across Texarkana are invited to turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The National Night Out has proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. National Night Out, a year-long community building campaign, is designed to, (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness, (2) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and (3) Send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
magnoliareporter.com

Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison

Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse

TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTBS

Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
swark.today

Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium

Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

AHS assistant band director resigns

An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man faces 50 counts of invasive personal recording

37-year-old Jarrod Dee was originally convicted of secretly recording a Cass County resident in 2017, but was recently arrested when a friend’s wife found a digital recording device attached under their bathroom cabinet in December of 2021. Dee was living in a trailer on the couple’s property and had...
CASS COUNTY, TX
swark.today

Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home

On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
PRESCOTT, AR

