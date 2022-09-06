Read full article on original website
swark.today
“Child Find” Information Offered by Hope Public Schools
HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Hope, AR – The Hope Public Schools offers information for parents and students interested in determining whether they qualify for special education or other services provided through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA). “Child Find is a component of the Individuals with...
KTBS
Bowie County Republican Party Headquarters holds grand opening in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Bowie County Republicans held a Grand Opening for their new party headquarters on Saturday at 3702 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. with food, music, door prizes, merchandise for sale and not to mention several Bowie County public servants including Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman and Judge Nathaniel Moran who is running for the First Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Storage unit company buys land near Walmart
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 26 through Sept. 9, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and online via Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, September 9, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during September 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Christa L. Marsh v. Daniel A. Marsh. September 7. Married April 12, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police get ready for "National Night Out"
Citizens across Texarkana are invited to turn on their porch lights and get to know their neighbors from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The National Night Out has proven to be an effective, inexpensive, and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. National Night Out, a year-long community building campaign, is designed to, (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness, (2) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and (3) Send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
KSLA
$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse
TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
KLTV
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
swark.today
Hempstead County Library display commemorates Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and 9/11 anniversary
The Hempstead County Library on 500 South Elm Street in Hope set up a display of books yesterday about Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband Prince Philip in observance of the Queen’s death. Alongside it is another display commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These books...
KTBS
Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
swark.today
Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium
Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
ktoy1047.com
Man faces 50 counts of invasive personal recording
37-year-old Jarrod Dee was originally convicted of secretly recording a Cass County resident in 2017, but was recently arrested when a friend’s wife found a digital recording device attached under their bathroom cabinet in December of 2021. Dee was living in a trailer on the couple’s property and had...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
swark.today
Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home
On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
