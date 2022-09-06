ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences

NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Nina T. Noga

Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Paul James Neill

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Education
City
New Britain, CT
Bristol Press

Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year

BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Person
Mike Kozlowski
New Britain Herald

Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
vikingsaga.org

Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All

Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
#New Britain High School#K12#The Westbrook Elks Lodge#The School Apartments#Capitol Lunch
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Hospital for Special Care in New Britain adds to its neuromuscular team

NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has added Dr. Abir Rahman to its neuromuscular team. Rahman will join the team as a physiatrist in the hospital’s Charles H. Kaman Foundation Neuromuscular Center. He will provide a variety of diagnostic, assessment and care services for individuals and their families.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Eladio Gonzalez, 39, 235 East St., New Britain, traffic control signals, operate mv without license, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered mv, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Jessica M. Bessette, 33, 30 Harding St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, violation of protective order. Julio Damien Sanchez, 20, 36 Wakefield Ct....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend

Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Herald

The forest fire danger level is as low as it has been all summer. Following multiple days of rainy, cooler weather,…. Southington police report the following: Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal…. Wednesday 09/07/2022. Posted: 07 September 2022 [12:35...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT

