Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
New Britain Herald
Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences
NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
New Britain Herald
New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
New Britain Herald
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
New Britain Herald
Paul James Neill
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
New Britain Herald
Local groups, nonprofit give community a kind of ownership of Berlin Fair event
BERLIN – While the rides, competitions and entertainment are all coveted by attendees, it’s the non-profit, local groups that take part in the Berlin Fair that give the community a kind of ownership of the annual event. The Berlin Lions Club’s 73rd Annual Berlin Fair is set to...
Bristol Press
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
New Britain Herald
Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
New Britain Herald
CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain opens on-campus food pantry for students, families
NEW BRITAIN – The CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain ended its school week with a ribbon cutting ceremony for an on-campus food pantry in partnership with Stop & Shop. “Many in our communities have been forced to face the challenges associated with hunger as a...
vikingsaga.org
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All
Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
New Britain Herald
New Britain football using 'do your job' approach in Week 1 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes begin their journey back from the basement of the CCC-Tier 1 standings tonight in Middletown against the Blue Dragons – a rematch from last season. The Blue Dragons took the win last October with flying colors, winning by a final score...
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
New Britain Herald
Hospital for Special Care in New Britain adds to its neuromuscular team
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has added Dr. Abir Rahman to its neuromuscular team. Rahman will join the team as a physiatrist in the hospital’s Charles H. Kaman Foundation Neuromuscular Center. He will provide a variety of diagnostic, assessment and care services for individuals and their families.
PERSONALITIES: Eye doctor brings sight-saving measures to his patients
MANCHESTER — Having an ophthalmologist come anywhere close enough to doing surgery on your eyeball is something that would make most people squeamish. WHO HE IS: A board-certified ophthalmologist who diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, or trauma of the eye, with a special interest in cataract and laser eye surgery.
Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Eladio Gonzalez, 39, 235 East St., New Britain, traffic control signals, operate mv without license, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered mv, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Jessica M. Bessette, 33, 30 Harding St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, violation of protective order. Julio Damien Sanchez, 20, 36 Wakefield Ct....
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
New Britain Herald
Southington Herald
The forest fire danger level is as low as it has been all summer. Following multiple days of rainy, cooler weather,…. Southington police report the following: Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal…. Wednesday 09/07/2022. Posted: 07 September 2022 [12:35...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
