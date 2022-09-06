Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That's where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
wtvy.com
Pike County @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Pike County takes on Northside Methodist.
wtvy.com
Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business. The school's accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA's and Advisors in Enterprise.
wtvy.com
National Hemp Grower’s partner with Troy University manufacturing sciences
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Hemp Grower's Cooperative entered into an agreement with Troy University on September 8. The University is currently building their Center for Materials and Manufacturing Services. Once completed, the new building is where this agreement will come to life. The students in the program...
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9. Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said...
wtvy.com
Providence Christian @ Opp | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Providence Christian takes on Opp.
wtvy.com
Join Taylor LIVE
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock live at 9 as she talks local headlines and behind the scenes of FNF!.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch as industrial expansion and jobs are announced in Dothan.
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Houston County | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Red Level takes on Houston County.
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic.
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba.
wtvy.com
Smiths Station @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Smiths Station takes on Enterprise.
wtvy.com
Booker T Washington @ Geneva | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Booker T Washington takes on Geneva.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Samson | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Samson.
wtvy.com
Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
wtvy.com
Wicksburg @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Cottonwood.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston.
wtvy.com
Troy University accountant program
EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer. News 4's Justin McNelley talked with Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones ahead of the Trojans' first home football game of 2022. FULL VIDEO: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:26 PM...
