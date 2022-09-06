ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Mo Willems Has a Brand-New (& Adorable!) Book: ‘The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster’

By Rita Templeton
 4 days ago
Scholastic

Is there an early reader out there who hasn’t been captivated by Mo Willems’ lovable characters Elephant & Piggie and Knuffle Bunny … and, of course, the infamous Pigeon? Willems hits the nail on the head when it comes to knowing exactly what kids will like, which is why his books consistently win high-level awards and accolades, such as the New York Times bestseller list and the Caldecott Medal. It might have something to do with the fact that he started out as a writer and animator for Sesame Street, garnering six Emmy awards in the process.

Regardless of the reason, Mo Willems’ books are national treasures — especially his popular Pigeon series, which started with the book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (If you aren’t familiar with the series, we recommend just getting an entire set

, because we promise you’re gonna want them all.) The series follows the antics and shenanigans of a silly and headstrong pigeon who knows what he wants … and wheedles, cajoles, flaps and flops his way through the pages of each adventure, engaging kids in the way that only Mo Willems can.

Released today, the newest title in the series is The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster. The pigeon is “aquiver with anticipation” about — you guessed it — riding a roller coaster. Will it be the thrilling adventure that he hopes it will? Just imagining the experience takes Pigeon on an emotional roller coaster before he ever steps into a real one, and kids will love the (very relatable) mixture of eagerness and apprehension, the anticipation of the unknown.

Union Square Kids

Whether you opt to dive into the entire series or just have a “smidgeon of pigeon” with the newest title, Mo Willems never disappoints.

SheKnows

