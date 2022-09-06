ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Hebert Cross Endorsed by CT Independent Party

The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Bob Hebert as their candidate for State Representative for the 111th Assembly District. Bob will now be both the Republican and Independent Party candidate this coming Election Day, November 8, 2022. The Independent Party is the third-largest political party in the State of...
