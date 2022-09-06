Read full article on original website
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Remain Lowered Sunday in Observance of 9/11 Anniversary
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to remain lowered to half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Flags are also currently at half-staff...
Bob Hebert Cross Endorsed by CT Independent Party
The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Bob Hebert as their candidate for State Representative for the 111th Assembly District. Bob will now be both the Republican and Independent Party candidate this coming Election Day, November 8, 2022. The Independent Party is the third-largest political party in the State of...
