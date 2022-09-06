Read full article on original website
tommy frost
4d ago
why was she out at 2am in the morning and why the parents wasn't looking for her they seem no concerned at all I don't like that
Reply(1)
2
Related
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
fox5atlanta.com
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
Man dies after shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hartwell street in northwest Atlanta, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man was transported to the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County Police arrest one suspect in shooting, still searching for one more
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said on Thursday they had made an arrest last weekend following a shooting at a gas station that left a person in critical condition. The Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook that an officer was at a red light at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar. Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street. While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police...
Deputy 'reasonably believed' motorcyclist was armed when he fired his gun during traffic stop, Hall County sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from a previous report. The Hall County Sheriff's Office is shedding new details on why a deputy shot an unarmed motorcyclist during a traffic stop earlier this week. In an update released Friday, the sheriff's office explained how a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police searching for murder suspect; $5K reward available
DeShon Collins is wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl roughly two weeks ago. It happened during a dispute at a family gathering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Everybody was really on alert' | Neighbors describe standoff that ended in death of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For 21 years Sean Brogan lived in the Hampton Glen Neighborhood. The peacefulness he loved about the community was disturbed late Thursday night. "My wife and I heard some sirens. We figured it was something going on in the parkway," he said. "It didn't occur to us anything was going on in the neighborhood."
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
WMAZ
Witnesses say they can identify driver who struck a Clayton County girl in hit-and-run; parents ask 'why no arrest?'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an 8-year-old victim of a hit-and-run collision say witnesses can identify the driver who collided into her, but three weeks later the parents say they can’t find out from police if investigators are close to making an arrest. On Aug. 18,...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
What is 'theft by deception'? | 2 Cobb deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday night, two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed during an attempt to serve a warrant at a residence near John Ward and Hampton Glen Drive. After the shooting, an hours-long SWAT standoff took place and two suspects were taken into custody. Cobb...
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Friday at a northwest Atlanta home, officials said....
US Marshals arrest Riverdale 'firebombing' suspect 800 miles away in Texas
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The person accused of "firebombing" a Clayton County woman's home has been arrested, according to officials. U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Theriton Wells more than 800 miles away in Humble, Texas. The agency said they were tipped off by Clayton County authorities to help find Wells after...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
Video shows suspects in homicide at DeKalb County pizza restaurant, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are seeking help in identifying three suspects who opened fire and killed on a man at a pizza restaurant last month. On Aug. 28, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4