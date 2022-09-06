COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For 21 years Sean Brogan lived in the Hampton Glen Neighborhood. The peacefulness he loved about the community was disturbed late Thursday night. "My wife and I heard some sirens. We figured it was something going on in the parkway," he said. "It didn't occur to us anything was going on in the neighborhood."

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO