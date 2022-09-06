Voters brave the rain as Primary Day kicks off in western Mass.

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, a flag raising was held for the U.S. Air Force. The flag was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce!. The event kicked off Friday morning at City Hall. In West Springfield, the countdown...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Riverfront Park
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of thousands as hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. On Friday, the city of Springfield held its annual remembrance ceremony. American flags lined the...
westernmassnews.com
Remembrance ceremonies held on 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Ceremonies were held throughout western Massachusetts to honor the lives that were lost. America’s National Song of Remembrance played in West Springfield on Sunday morning where a ceremony was held to honor the victims,...
westernmassnews.com
Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
westernmassnews.com
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
westernmassnews.com
Sunday morning news update
In this update, basketball legends gathered in Springfield for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, one person is dead following a house fire on Wakefield Street in Indian Orchard this past Wednesday, and Paul Bunyan's Farm and Nursery in Chicopee opened for the season and also began their annual Christmas tree tagging for those looking to claim their trees ahead of the holidays. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to grill fire on Alderman Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Fire crews responded to a fire on Alderman Street Saturday evening. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the cause of the fire was determined to be a gas grill by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have...
westernmassnews.com
Bishop Naylor Community celebration honors local leader’s dedication
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Bishop Naylor Community celebration was held on the corner of King Street and Eastern Avenue. The annual celebration honors Bishop Naylor and his dedication to Springield and its residents. The event included prayers for the community, haircuts for children and much more. “Bishop Naylor wants to...
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
westernmassnews.com
Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on the world stage in aquabike. “I’ve spent years and years doing triathlon, finally kind of honing it in, saying ‘Listen, I have an opportunity to qualify,’” said Kelli Trudel.
westernmassnews.com
Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. “Even though she’s not our queen, I think there’s going to be actual tears shed here in America,” said Western New...
westernmassnews.com
Unsettled Start to the Week, but a Drying Trend in-time for the Big E
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today we saw temperatures climb into the mid-80′s, which is about 10 degrees above our normal for this time of year. For tonight, we will fall into the upper-50′s to low-60′s, it will be slightly muggy, and we will see partly cloudy skies. Another good night to catch a glimpse of the Harvest moon. I was full this morning, but it will still be nice and big if you can catch during some cloud breaks.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar. Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
westernmassnews.com
North Carlina woman killed in crash on Route 116 in Ashfield
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Carolina woman is dead following a two-car accident at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. According to Northwestern District Attorney Communications Director Laurie Loisel, a 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead at the...
