WCTV
WJHG-TV
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested this man late Friday night after a traffic stop. Deputies said they saw Scotty James Williams driving about 95MPH down highway 69. Deputies said Williams pulled over and they found that he did not have a current driver’s license....
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
donalsonvillenews.com
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
WCTV
ecbpublishing.com
One house; Three murders One year apart
One year ago, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at approximately 6 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to the East Clark Avenue area of Monticello in reference to multiple gunshot victims. Upon arrival, two victims were found. Lyndon Dawson, age 23, and Jamien Davis, age 21, both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. That’s located at 2400 West Tharpe Street. Tallahassee police said a 911 call came in regarding shots fired...
wtvy.com
Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect charged in the murder of a Dothan businessman was out on $60,000 bond, awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. Mekhi Telfair is scheduled for court next month following a grand jury indictment that redacts the 2021 shooting victim’s name. Now, Telfair is...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 8, 2022
James Hare: Grand theft and trespass other than structure or conveyance- $15,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond. Jason Pollock: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without a prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia: $25,000 bond. James Hodges: Trafficking in methamphetamine over...
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....
WCTV
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WCTV
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office detains student for making threats on social media
A student who attends a high school in the Leon County Schools District was detained Wednesday after allegedly making threats of violence on social media.
