ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Western Plains Opera returns with “Die Fledermaus”

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrALl_0hkR1dKY00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Western Plains Opera will perform the comedy operetta “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) by Johann Strauss on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, located on Minot State’s Campus.

“This is our wonderful return after a two-year hiatus to the pandemic,” said DeVera Bowles, Minot State professor of voice, costume designer, and WPO’s co-general director. “This is a comedy with a chorus and a party and dance. We wanted to give everybody a chance to laugh. It’s clever. Most cast members will be familiar to audiences, especially David Cangelosi, who was featured in our March fundraiser.”

Performed in English, the scene opens when Eisenstein (tenor Cangelosi) is going to jail for punching a police officer.

His bumbling lawyer Blind (tenor Royce Brown) has made matters worse. However, his long-time friend Dr. Falke (Phil Zawisza) comes calling and convinces Eisenstein to avoid jail for one night to attend a lavish party thrown by Prince Orlofsky (mezzo-soprano Kathryn Krasovec).

Falke and Eisenstein had gone to a costume party when they were younger men.

After the party, Eisenstein abandoned the tipsy Fale, who awakened the next morning in the middle of the town square still wearing his bat costume.

Years have passed and Falke is going to get his revenge at the prince’s party.

Hilarity ensues, as Falke has also invited Eisenstein’s wife, Rosalinda (soprano Kari Puludan) to appear in disguise, and Adele (soprano Megan Klebe), their chambermaid, is coming too, wearing one of Rosalinda’s fine gowns.

Adele’s sister, Ida (soprano Ashlyn Gibbs), will be there as well.

Act One is further complicated by the unexpected appearance of Rosalinda’s former suitor, the opera singer Alfred, sung by MSU alumnus Nathan Bowles.

He’s wearing Eisenstein’s robe when jail warden Franke (Elias Mokole) arrives to collect Eisenstein.

You’ll have to see what happens next.

“There are hints of impropriety and lots of shenanigans — people laughed 200 years ago; they laughed 100 years ago, and they still laugh today,” said Bowles.

The cast and orchestra are made up of professionals from around the country, Minot State alumni, and current MSU students, and feature the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Ballet.

“It’s remarkable for a community of this size to have a regional opera company, and we are grateful for support from Minot State, the Minot Area Council of the Arts, the North Dakota Council of the Arts, and local business and private patrons,” said Bowles. “The opportunity for our music majors is amazing; to connect with guest artists and play or sing a full opera or musical theater production. Guest artists enjoy Minot; they return because they are dedicated educators as well as performers. There’s a wonderful energy and joy in creating and sharing.”

The operetta is conducted by WPO’s Co-General Director Maestro Efrain Amaya, Minot State associate professor of composition and theory, with University of Utah’s Professor Julie Wright Costa as visiting stage director.

“Julie Wright Costa is golden; absolutely phenomenal with everybody, whether they’ve had no stage experience or lots of stage experience,” said Bowles.

Tickets for the event range from $25 to $35 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the Western Plains Opera website.

Minot State students can attend the performance for free by reaching out to Aaron Hughes, student activities coordinator.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

College Volleyball: UMary and Minot State fall at home

This weekend was the home opener for both the University of Mary and Minot State volleyball programs. The Marauders dropped their second straight conference game by a score of 3-0, this one coming to Minnesota Duluth. Minot State also fell at home with St. Cloud State defeating the Beavers 3-0.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Tennis: Minot, Century win on Thursday

Multiple WDA Boys Tennis teams were in action on Thursday, with Minot among the teams who were able to win all of their matches. Scores: Jamestown Blue Jays 0, Minot Magicians 9Legacy Sabers 5, Williston Coyotes 0 (rain shortened)Century Patriots 8, Bismarck Demons 1
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Entertainment
kxnet.com

‘Party By The Park’ sees a huge turnout

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine. Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location. Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Glenburn hosts mid-season Panther Invite

High School Volleyball teams are in mid-season form and trying to get extra reps in with mid-season tournaments. Glenburn hosting several teams on Saturday for the annual Panther Invite. Scores:Bishop Ryan Lions 2, Westhope/Newburg Eagles0Kenmare Honkers 2, TGU Titans0Drake-Anamoose Raiders 0, Trenton Tigers 2
GLENBURN, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
KX News

Golf: Des Lacs/Burlington takes first at MLS Invite

The Class B state tournament is just a few weeks away and players and teams are making their push to qualify to play in Minot. Mohall Invite Individual Results: Lauryn Keller (DLB) 80- qualified for Class B State TournamentLeila Christianson (DLB) 92Mckenna Mau (Kenmare/Bowbells) 92Avery Ellis (Stanley) 93Ava Wallin (Tioga) 94 Mohall Invite Team Results:Des […]
MOHALL, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Nedrose, Surrey & Bishop Ryan all win at home

Lots of Class B volleyball action around the state on Thursday, as Bishop Ryan, Nedrose, and Surrey are all able to defend home court. Class B Scores:Bishop Ryan Lions 3, Bottineau Stars 0Surrey Mustangs 3, Drake-Anamoose Raiders 1Nedrose Cardinals 3, TGU Titans 0Velva Aggies 0, Our Redeemer’s Knights 3Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers 3, South Prairie-Max Royals 0Rugby […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Singer#Performing#Musical Theater#The Western Plains Opera#Wpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KX News

Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Nichole Rice entered a plea of ‘Not Guilty’ today in a preliminary hearing regarding the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 16 at the Ward County Courthouse on charges of Class AA Murder. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Football: Bottineau hoping to build off upset win

1993 was the last time Bottineau beat Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich on the gridiron prior to the Braves 22-18 win over the state ranked Cardinals last Friday. “Credit our kids, I mean they came to work last week, they really wanted that game and I mean, they got after it in practice. We threw a lot of […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy